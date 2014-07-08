New Celebrity Couple Officially Breaks World Record For Most Sexual Chemistry

When you think about the hottest celebrity couples of all time, you think of Angelina and Brad, Johnny and Winona (FOREVER), Brady and Gisele, and maybe even Kim and Kanye. But these celebrity couples are typically comprised of one overtly sexual being, and the other guy. Like Beyonce and Jay-Z. And Megan Fox and that guy from Beverly Hills 90210. And Chrissy and Legend (a hot guy, but not an overtly sexual being). But this newest couple: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. That’s like two exploding desserts. They ooze sexual energy. They’re like two suns orbiting each other: There’s a lot of heat there, but give it two months, and it’s all going to explode. She’s too much of a woman. He’s too much of a man. IT’S TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE.
Anyway, Manganiello and Vergara are officially an item now, so reports People Magazine, and basically everyone. Apparently, Vergara ditched her fiance, Nick Loeb, and recently began seeing Manganiello, and if you’ve seen Nick Loeb, and if you’ve seen Manganiello, you’ll understand why.
Here’s Nick Loeb.
He seems like a very nice, very handsome guy, the type of fella you bring home to introduce to your mother.
Here’s Joe Manganiello.
He’s the kind of guy you keep away from your mother because even your mother will try to f**k him.
Manganiello has been making passes via the media at Vergara for weeks, apparently. Here’s what he was telling People a while back:
“You’re gonna get me in trouble. I don’t want to be like a home-wrecker. This person is engaged,” he said of Vergara. “She’s got the curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. Naturally beautiful. She’s feisty! There was a picture someone snapped at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where they caught me looking at Sofia Vergara’s butt,” he told PEOPLE during the Hottest Bachelor interview. “When you talk about being manipulated, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s like a moment of zen. There is nothing in my brain. If only I could meditate that well. I don’t go after other people’s women. She’s got a guy. If she was single, I would be like, poof!”
Sometimes, Joe, you just say the word, and POOF, that person makes herself not engaged.
I’m pretty sure this is the “Moment of Zen” Manganiello was talking about.
Sorry, Nick Loeb. But you know what they say:
Source: People
When will Guinness finally acknowledge the chemistry between myself and the Nachos Bell Grande? But, uh, yeah. They’re pretty hot too.
That the 400 lb stripper?
I demand to know when will the three-way chemistry between my butt, couch cushion, and Netflix finally be acknowledged by the world?!?!?!?
I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: Waiting on their sex tape, for research purposes.
Just watching that will make you pregnant.
I’ve seen “Junior”. I’ll be okay.
Yeah, in this case I’m actually interested in seeing the guy too.
Sure, she’s OK, but if I was Joe Manganiello I’d trade that 42-year-old for two 21-year-olds.
I too wish life was like Blackjack and you could double down every now and then.
No matter how famous he gets he will always be Marshall’s law school buddy Brad to me; “why can’t two single Bros go out and rock brunch, Sunday morning style?”
this thing yeah
[i.imgur.com]
What the shit did I just see?????
I’m going to hop on the what the fuck was that bandwagon.
She’s one of the hottest trannies around.
So hot people automatically equals hot sex?
Don’t shit all over this, Laura.
Go to pornhub and see if there’s a tag for ugly people, hot sex.
yes
Well, ugly people have hot sex. Meaning they’re usually large, so they get hot and sweaty.
Poof! Poof! POOF!!! Why isn’t this working for me?!
Just a reminder that Rowles called John Legend a hot guy.
Those boobs though. Can make a straight girl question her sexuality.
That was such a handsome picture of Nick Loeb you chose.
That was his reaction to seeing Joe’s picture.
I mean, double sploosh, right?
Women LOVE guys who have a hot ex. Nick Loeb’s life just got a massive upgrade.
Good on ya Joe. Sookie never appreciated you anyways.
I hope their children challenge Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in a walk-off called by Lady GaGa one day.
If you take his brain and pecks on them into her body you would have the perfect person.
^ put them into..
fuck it I can’t type to save my fucking life.
I prefer her pecs…
Of course keep her pecks. What I meant was his abs. I’m not having a very good day. : (
Age and experience will always triumph youth ( to the guy who says she should be traded for 2 21 year olds) he’s a lucky lucky guy.
Of course he is so hot he leaves little flames in his foot prints
[w0oow-instagram.tumblr.com]
SPAM
Spammy?
Definitely a panty-moistener, that guy. Grats to Sofia for getting hers.