New Celebrity Couple Officially Breaks World Record For Most Sexual Chemistry

Getty Image

When you think about the hottest celebrity couples of all time, you think of Angelina and Brad, Johnny and Winona (FOREVER), Brady and Gisele, and maybe even Kim and Kanye. But these celebrity couples are typically comprised of one overtly sexual being, and the other guy. Like Beyonce and Jay-Z. And Megan Fox and that guy from Beverly Hills 90210. And Chrissy and Legend (a hot guy, but not an overtly sexual being). But this newest couple: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. That’s like two exploding desserts. They ooze sexual energy. They’re like two suns orbiting each other: There’s a lot of heat there, but give it two months, and it’s all going to explode. She’s too much of a woman. He’s too much of a man. IT’S TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE.

Anyway, Manganiello and Vergara are officially an item now, so reports People Magazine, and basically everyone. Apparently, Vergara ditched her fiance, Nick Loeb, and recently began seeing Manganiello, and if you’ve seen Nick Loeb, and if you’ve seen Manganiello, you’ll understand why.

Here’s Nick Loeb.

Getty Image

He seems like a very nice, very handsome guy, the type of fella you bring home to introduce to your mother.

Here’s Joe Manganiello.

Getty Image

He’s the kind of guy you keep away from your mother because even your mother will try to f**k him.

Manganiello has been making passes via the media at Vergara for weeks, apparently. Here’s what he was telling People a while back:

“You’re gonna get me in trouble. I don’t want to be like a home-wrecker. This person is engaged,” he said of Vergara. “She’s got the curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. Naturally beautiful. She’s feisty! There was a picture someone snapped at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where they caught me looking at Sofia Vergara’s butt,” he told PEOPLE during the Hottest Bachelor interview. “When you talk about being manipulated, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s like a moment of zen. There is nothing in my brain. If only I could meditate that well. I don’t go after other people’s women. She’s got a guy. If she was single, I would be like, poof!”

Sometimes, Joe, you just say the word, and POOF, that person makes herself not engaged.

I’m pretty sure this is the “Moment of Zen” Manganiello was talking about.

Sorry, Nick Loeb. But you know what they say:

Source: People