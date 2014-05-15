News Reporter Touches, Smells Human Sh*t On Television Broadcast

In Not Enough Money In The World News: In reporting a story about a local farmer who is coming under fire for the stench he causes by using treated, sewage sludge to fertilize his crops, St. Louis’s KSDK 5 reporter Elizabeth Matthews got so into the story that she actually picked up a handful of what is basically human sh*t in her bare hands and smelled it on television. Because, I don’t know, journalistic integrity or something?
Not surprising, Twitter expressed its horror — eliciting the following response from Matthews:
@theleong they tell me it was treated #crossingmyfingers
— Elizabeth Matthews (@ElizabethKSDK) May 13, 2014
You know that old saying “you can’t polish a turd?” Well that’s not even a metaphor in this instance. This is literally what that saying is. Treated or not, don’t touch human poop, kids. It’s smelly and disgusting, and it came out of someone’s butt.
I keep clicking on Kidnapped Girls Video and nothing I want is happening
they have been doing this in milwaukee for years… its called milorganite. [en.wikipedia.org]
a dedicated reporter would have tasted it too.
I’ve been to the Dallas waste water plant where something like this is made, only its green. They have giant hydraulic presses that squeeze the water out of the effluent and you end up with blocks of green solids approximately the size of the bags of fertilizer you buy at a home improvement store. It doesn’t smell. Although its hard to tell what does and doesn’t smell, the whole plant smells like shit. One of the questions we asked is how the office workers deal with the smell, there is a management building on site. They told us you get used to it and don’t notice it after awhile. The best stories are what gets caught on the intake screens and people have to clean those screens.
You’re drinking water that dinosaurs pissed out, your food is grown with fertilizer both manufactured (from natural gas) and shit from various animals. Get over it.
NIce. This is about 10 miles from me. Haven’t smelled any shit though.
Oh God, the humanity! Why!
Damn it, Orton!
