News Reporter Touches, Smells Human Sh*t On Television Broadcast

News & Culture Writer
05.15.14 10 Comments
In Not Enough Money In The World News: In reporting a story about a local farmer who is coming under fire for the stench he causes by using treated, sewage sludge to fertilize his crops, St. Louis’s KSDK 5 reporter Elizabeth Matthews got so into the story that she actually picked up a handful of what is basically human sh*t in her bare hands and smelled it on television. Because, I don’t know, journalistic integrity or something?

Not surprising, Twitter expressed its horror — eliciting the following response from Matthews:

You know that old saying “you can’t polish a turd?” Well that’s not even a metaphor in this instance. This is literally what that saying is. Treated or not, don’t touch human poop, kids. It’s smelly and disgusting, and it came out of someone’s butt.

Click through to the next page for the video footage, which is unfortunately set to autoplay.

Around The Web

TAGSlocal newsPOOPviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP