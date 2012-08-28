NFL Fans From Our Favorite TV Shows That Internet Fanbases Should Fully Embrace

Every time Andy Dwyer has worn/said/done anything Colts-related during an episode of Parks & Rec I’ve found myself irrationally jealous of Colts fans, despite the fact that most likely live in or near Indianapolis. Screw Andrew Luck and the future, Andy Dwyer wore a Reggie Wayne jersey during his wedding! If I was a fan of the blue horseshoe on the internet I would wear that fictional fandom like a badge of honor: my fantasy team would perpetually be named Mouse Rat and any sports-related avatar ever would feature Chris Pratt’s likeness.
We usually leaves NFL coverage to our wrestling-obsessed siblings at With Leather and our aloof cousins with fake ids over at KSK, but now that we’re bearing down on Labor Day and college football and fantasy drafts and all the wonderfulness that is the Fall I’ve simply got too much pigskin on the brain to not go all
America pop culture meets football on everyones’ asses. And with the question of why more NFL fans don’t embrace the everliving hell out of their fictional TV fans has been on my mind, putting this together made a little too much sense.
Don’t worry, Cleveland. You didn’t make this list but you’ll always have real life Drew Carrey.
“The Gang Gets Invincible” is in the pantheon of Sunny episodes. No one denies this. It gave us Green Man, this scene, and the McPoyle’s mobile home.
Also, Birds of War is the greatest group costume possible for an Eagles home game ever, obvs.
I barely check in on How I Met Your Mother any more but I’ll never not appreciate Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen. Nothing quite endears a character like them reliving the 1999 NFC Championship game as a Vikings fan. Ponder is under center and Peterson’s new nickname is “Any Day” but Minnesota fans will always have Marshall.
May to August, Chicago is my favorite city in this great nation of ours, but the Happy Endings gang makes it look worth it year round. Especially while tailgating with Rob Riggle.
Covered my feelings here pretty thoroughly in the opening, so I’ll leave you with this S2 exchange:
April: “Okay. You know how people, you should give gifts that you would want to get yourself? What would you want?”
Andy: Easy. “Indianapolis Colts Reggie Wayne jersey. Number 87. Double XL. Home blue, signed by Reggie Wayne right after he catches the touchdown to win the Superbowl.”
As Kurp pointed out when I consulted with him, even though Family Guy doesn’t qualify as an UPROXX “favorite” there’s just too much synergy between the show and Patriots fans to not include.
What? You didn’t realize Homer J. Simpson bleeds black and electric blue? Please let the above video (also via Kurp) enlighten you. It should be noted Homer’s fandom pre-dates the Cam era. PURRRRR.
Not quite the endorsement it would have been years back, but I can still get behind the idea of using Jim face GIFs in reaction to anyone suggesting Vick goes four games in a row.
“Cartman’s Mom Is a Dirty Slut” may have aired well over a decade ago but I would still be touting that episode if I was a Broncos fan.
Last but not least, The League. The show is set in Chicago but all members are clearly more concerned with fantasy teams than local affiliations. Despite many obstacles (outdated information, an awkward premise) the show does an outstanding job of making fantasy football seems less geeky and more accessible, which is something anyone who loves their fantasy team should embrace.
No mention of New York Giants number 1 superfan Carl Brutananadilewski? FOR SHAME.
I’m ashamed to admit I don’t know dick about ATHF. Here’s an embed olive branch.
I wanna rock your body.
Meatwad: Here it comes. The Giants are number one. The giants are number one is the future–your future.
Carl: Meatman, that’s not a prediction, that’s a fact of life. Now tell me something I don’t know.
/Can’t find the video of this scene.
SUPA BOWL, BABY
My favorite Lock of the Week was a Broncos-Cardinals game from a couple years ago when by the end he was just got exasperated with the worthlessness of the two teams and sighed “Who cares? No one cares about this game. NO ONE CARES!”
stomp clap stomp stomp clap
That Simpsons clip is pretty much a great example of how far that show has fallen.
How the fuck are we going to go from Homer wanting to be John Elway, wanting to own the Cowboys, to him being a fan of the worst NFL franchise ever.
Homer Simpson owned the Broncos long before he was a Panthers fan.
Damn right he did. And he didnt enjoy it one bit.
Oh Marge! The Denver Broncos?
You just don’t understand football, Marge.
SUCK IT EVERYONE!
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
I would like to know how Homer became a Panthers fan. Because, unless Springfied is secretly located in the Carolinas, there’s really no reason for him to be a Panthers fan.
And I say this as a Panthers fan.
Unless Kurp knows more, pretty sure it was just Simpsons writers attempts at randomness.
Before today who would have thought me, you, Kurp, and Homer were all Panthers fans?
Well, that’s not bad company.
Is there a team with a more ’90s logo/color scheme than the Carolina Panthers?
The Tenessee Titans?
San Jose Sharks.
The Toronto Raptors
What I love about the league is that the entire cast is essentially part time bears fans whenever its convenient. Expect for Ruxin the show’s resident douche bag who is naturally a colts fan, bandwagoning at its best.
also, I know everyone’s tired of the superfans, but I would give anything for Chris Farley’s todd o’conner to be a real life fan, having heart attacks everytime lovie challenges.
WHY IS THE BALTIMORE ORIOLE MASCOT NOT NAMED OMAR THE ORIOLE?!?!?
All I know is, that in real life, Rob Riggle and Paul Rudd are Chiefs fans.
That cant be topped.
As a Chiefs fan, I will always cling to the fact to that the characters on the short lived WB show “Malcolm and Eddie” ran a KC Chiefs bar.
Tom Hanks, Larry King, and Ice Cube have more in common than prison tats. They’re all Raiders fans.
Vick will go four games in a row. You heard it here first!
DANNY TANNER WEARS A 49ERS JACKET IN THE OPENING CREDITS OF FULL HOUSE GOSH YOUR AN IDIOT FOR NOT INCLUDING THAT.
like Tim Taylor and his Lions garb
The day Alison Brie shows up on Community wearing a Drew Brees jersey will be the greatest day ever.
yup, that would be awesome, and strangely arousing
I always love when people with wrestling avatars show up on other UPROXX sites, because it means I’m helping.
That would indeed be awesome! I never get to watch many of the games as being in KY, they don’t show many unless they are on Sunday Night or Monday night.
The League’s mercenary loyalties were demonstrated when they went to a Chicago bar and turned off a Bears game with playoff implications to watch a game with fantasy implications.
God I love those heartless bastards.
In direct opposition to your article, my wife is a HUGE Colts fan, but refuses to watch Parks and Rec. (I may have to kill her and hide the body in the basement if she doesn’t on the Swanson train soon). We live in Kentucky, so we have no NFL team locally. I am not a Colts fan but love Parks and Rec.