Nick Kroll And John Mulaney Debut Their New Insufferable Hipster Characters On ‘Conan’

02.27.18 2 Comments

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney starred in a hit Broadway play and the funny animated Netflix show Big Mouth, but success hasn’t changed them one bit. Nope, they’re still the same humble comedians who dress like Johnny Depp wax figures, vape profusely, and formed a band called 72 Seconds to Uranus. (In case, you’re wondering, yes, they came up with that name before their “dear friend and current accountant” Jared Leto’s 30 Seconds to Mars.)

So, yeah, exactly the same.

To prepare for hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the second year in a row, Kroll and Mulaney dropped by Conan not as Gil Faizon (“Charmed, I’m sure”) and George St. Geegland, but as two hipster d-bags who tell “tantric jokes.” What’s a tantric joke, you’re probably afraid to ask? “They go on and on forever, and there’s really no punchline at any point,” Kroll explained, while Mulaney added, “But much like tantric sex, it’s the same mess at the end.” I would never recommend watching a nine-plus minute clip, unless it’s Kroll and Mulaney talking about investing with Pono (“Neil Young’s thing that no one knows what it is”), 23andMe (“…Polish jew from the mud”), and their new Vice show about visiting brothels in foreign countries, Oh Look We Actually Did It.

No offense drunk J-Law, but this was Monday’s best late night’s clip.

