Nick Offerman’s Speech On The ‘Noxious’ Media And Gun Control Is A Must-See

Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman, was asked to host the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. last night, because he’s been to 2017 — he knows what future President Doge has in store for the country. Offerman’s fantastic speech touched on everyone and everything from Eric Cantor (“He’s the first House majority leader to lose a primary since 1899, which is also the last time we were at war with Spain. So watch yourself, Spain”) to the Bill of Rights (“You can’t just pretend that the Constitution says whatever you want it to say. That’s what the Bible, expiration dates, and speed limits are for”) to Time Warner (“Corporations are now considered people, which I think is great, because it’s always been my dream to punch Time Warner Cable in the face”).
The most Swanson-esque moment was when gun control came up, and Offerman joked (“joked”) how resolving a dispute with a gun as opposed to fisticuffs is “nothing short of cowardly.”
Here’s part one…
Here’s part two…
“The news media speaks very loudly and does not own any sticks.”
How did almost no one laugh at that?
His thoughts on Comcast and Time Warner is wonderful.
I know he’s not really that Libertarian in real life but I still wanna vote for him.
I’d vote for his facial hair
Pretty entertaining. I like his dry delivery.
Excellent all around.
“Syria…..shit.” And I’m in it for the long haul.
I love how his humor is missed a few times because the room is too stupid to pick up on it.
Or maybe its because he isn’t particularly funny in his speech. But you are probably right, if you don’t laugh at all his jokes you are a dumb dummy.
Using the word fisticuffs automatically makes the speech a success.
Suddenly got very real in that second part. Excellent speech.