UPROXX 20: Nico Tortorella Loves His Mom’s Pasta, Sinatra, and ‘Matilda’

The World Beyond, the much anticipated second spin-off to The Walking Dead, launches this Sunday night, following the 16th episode of the tenth season of the parent series. The World Beyond takes viewers to a different part of the country — the plain states — as it deals with a separate host of problems specific to an alliance of three communities.

On the series, Nico Tortorella (Younger) plays Felix, a survivor trainer and a security officer for the Campus Colony, home to the main characters in The World Beyond. Ahead of the series premiere, Nico took a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Sparking water, alcohol free life over here is real

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@munroebergdorf

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Lovecraft Country

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Mom’s pasta.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Etsy.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“My Way,” Frank Sinatra

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Drink less.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to get an honorary Canadian citizenship.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Ben Harper

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

All Of It Is You

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Gave birth to me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Stay home at the house upstate, sauna, read, work out, watch tv, go on a hike, hang out with my family, shop online

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Matilda.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Chicago Blackhawks.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Greece.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

1917

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Lindsay Lohan.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

I would ask him to cook for me.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ premieres on AMC this Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m.