Comedian and host of FBoy Island Nikki Glaser finally has an HBO standup special. Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth features the unsettling revelation that she’ll be moving away from jokes about her vagina. Is this a retirement announcement?

Fortunately not. She’ll be making jokes about her asshole instead. Or in addition to.

The comedy special was shot last year at Denver’s Paramount Theater and, according to the press release, showcases Glaser’s “brutally-honest yet conversational style.”

“Whether she’s dishing about sex, outlining the do’s and dont’s of dating (and how to trick someone into marriage), or oversharing about her (not-so-private) parts, Glaser delivers an hour of unapologetic and no-holds-barred comedy… not for mere shock value, but to be open about topics often considered ‘taboo.’ Her ability to joke about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world is not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant about being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.”

Glazer’s done multiple stand-up specials in the past, perhaps most notably her 2019 Netflix comedy special, Bangin. Directed by Linda Mendoza — who also did Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, and a slew of TV shows like The Good Place — the special premieres July 16th.