No One Knows What ‘The Sopranos’ Is Anymore Because It’s Not On Netflix Instant

It’s not Tony Soprano who killed Big Pussy; it’s the kids today, what with their Netflix Instants, thinking they’re too good to violent TV live, like a normal, violent person. In an essay for the Los Angeles Review of Books‘ blog Dear Television, film and media studies professor Anne Helen Petersen wrote about how references to The Sopranos and Six Feet Under go over her students’ heads, because those shows aren’t on Netflix Instant.
Today, we live in a television culture characterized by cord-cutters and time-shifters. Sure, many, many people still appointment view or surf channels old school style. I know this. I also know people watch the local news. Yet as a 30-something member of the middle class, I catch myself thinking that my consumption habits — I subscribe to Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Full Cable; I still appointment view several shows — are typical.
I’m so wrong, but not in the way I might have expected. My students taught me that. They watch Netflix, and they watch it hard. They watch it at the end of the night to wind down from studying, they watch it when they come home tipsy, they binge it on a lazy Saturday afternoon. Most use their family’s subscription; others filch passwords from friends. It’s so widely used that when I told my Mad Men class that their only text for the class was a streaming subscription, only one student had to acquire one. (I realize we’re talking about students at a liberal arts college, but I encountered the same levels of access at state universities. As for other populations, I really don’t know, because Netflix won’t tell me (or anyone) who’s using it.
Some students use Hulu, but never Hulu Plus — when it comes to network shows and keeping current, they just don’t care. For some super buzzy shows, like Game of Thrones, they pirate or find illegal streams. But as far as I can tell, the general sentiment goes something like this: if it’s not on Netflix, why bother? (Via)
And yet, still people aren’t watching Terriers. (It’s been rated 129,613 times, compared to The Munsters‘ 645,646.)
When I ask a student what they’re watching, the answers are varied: Friday Night Lights, Scandal, It’s Always Sunny, The League, Breaking Bad, Luther, Downton Abbey, Sherlock, Arrested Development, The Walking Dead, Pretty Little Liars, Weeds, Freaks & Geeks, The L Word, Twin Peaks, Archer, Louie, Portlandia. What all these shows have in common, however, is that they’re all available, in full, on Netflix. Things that they haven’t watched? The Wire. Deadwood. Veronica Mars, Rome, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos.
WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE.
Even Sex in the City.
You people are A-OK in my book.
Talk to a group of 30-somethings today, and you can reference Tony Soprano and his various life decisions all day — in no small part because the viewing of The Sopranos was facilitated by DVD culture. Today, my students know the name and little else. I can’t make “c*cksucker” Deadwood jokes (maybe I shouldn’t anyway?); I can’t use Veronica Mars as an example of neo-noir; I can’t reference the effectiveness of montage at finishing a series (Six Feet Under). These shows, arguably some of the most influential of the last decade, can’t be teaching tools unless I screen seasons of them for my students myself.
“Hey, Sallie Mae, I need a loan to take Professor Petersen’s ‘Gabagool C*cksucker Death Montage’ class NOW.”
Does A&E still have Sopranos syndication? Have to think that AMC regrets the hell out of not purchasing those rights.
HBO GO, Jesus, are these kids farmers?
I think once you can get that without a subscription it’ll pick up. Some folks are actually reluctant to give out their cable account information to a friend for some reason (porno).
I gave mine to my brother and another friend.
if i cant get that on my ps3, i just don’t even bother with it
I know! That thing is great! and I agree with Lunatic up there that if HBO get that shit available without a cable box subscription, they’ll be GOLDEN
What I take from this is that kids are too lazy to torrent now.
So this mid 30s professor is actually surprised that her young 20s students aren’t hip to the same shows as her? I’m sure when she was a college student, her professors lamented that their oh-so-clever references to Dennis Franz’ naked ass on NYPD Blue went unappreciated, too.
I dunno man, Twin Peaks is as old as the Simpsons.
Most of the shows she named that 20s ppl are into are shows that are showing RIGHT NOW or perhaps only ended a couple years ago. The Sopranos STARTED when most of these kids were like 6-10. Come on.
Yea. This screams of a “kids today don’t know what’s good.”
Did you guys even read the article?
The age of the shows has nothing to do with it. She mentioned her students watching Twin Peaks (which should theoretically be far outside any 20 year olds wheelhouse) but not watching The Sopranos (which should theoretically be at least a little more in that wheelhouse).
This isn’t a “get off my lawn” type situation.
From experience, if it didn’t come out in the past three years, they usually don’t talk about it or acknowledge it when I bring it up.
I’m just a cruddy old man now and I’m not even thirty. My students…
Ha! Nice flip flop!
It’s on HBOGo. All of it.
If you’re going to pay for cable and hbo, why pay more for HBOGo?
@Deek – HBOGo is not extra, it’s included with the HBO subscription (at least it is on DirecTV).
Here’s the problem though: to get HBOGo, you need cable and a subscription to HBO. More and more of the younger generation are doing without cable altogether. And for those of us that have cable, I certainly don’t want to pay for HBO. I had it for free for three months and I got really tired of seeing Battleship on every channel. If HBO would smarten up and allow a subscription service for HBOGo only I’d bet they could rake in a whole bunch more cash.
shit, does that mean kids won’t know what the simpsons is Either.
also i had a conversation this week about how I’m the last generation who will reference Monty Python
Aye, aye… and yet you try to tell the youth of today that, and they’ll never believe you.
I didn’t see the part of her article where she asks “And how come Batman doesn’t DANCE anymore?”
Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb.
Hate to admit it, but while Sopranos was at the forefront of this era…said era being “The Era Where Televised Drama Reached Its Peak and Completely Surpassed Feature Films” it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be eternally revered by future generations. It all comes down to availability. For my generation, I LOVE LUCY and THE BRADY BUNCH were shown on like 3 different channels, every day, sometimes twice, for about 20 years. Meanwhile, for whatever reason, THE HONEYMOONERS did not hit major syndication until late 80’s, early 90’s (for some reason I remember this, possibly because they found like 30-40 “lost” episodes to complete a run?), which is why even though Ralph Kramden was still iconic, the overall show didn’t penetrate public consciousness in quite the same way.
So while a kid might know WHO Tony Soprano is thanks to outside references (much like 70’s, 80’s, 90’s kids probably only knew Ralph Kramden from SNL and IN LIVING COLOR skits) they won’t give two shits about THE SOPRANOS. Which kinda sucks, but that’s how it is.
They’re missing out. The Sopranos has all the nudity, swearing, and gratuitous violence that kids love in today’s premium cable shows, just with older cell phones.
Is it possible that some people aren’t simply lazy, but instead feel that content creators deserve compensation for their labors? You ridicule others for imagined laziness while reeking of entitlement. It smells foul.
Now I really want to go back & rewatch The Sopranos & Six Feet Under. I am an old fart.
Nothing makes me want to go back and watch Six Feet Under. That show fell hard and fast and never really redeemed itself until the last twenty minutes of the finale.
Which admittedly was pretty damn great.
I wonder if this hurts HBO’s brand at all…
It also helps to have American Netflix. Us Canadians are limited in out selections.
You’re expecting people to work hard at watching TV?
BOTH THE SOPRANOS AND DEADWOOD SHOULD BE ON NETFLIX STREAMING. All caps because their absence makes me crazy!
Also The Wire.
I don’t know whether to quote Paulie Walnuts or Al Swearengen here.
Mad Men class? F*ck you, lady!
Most of those shows actually are available on Netflix. You’d think that kids would have figured out region switching by now.
Veronica Mars was on Netflix for a while until the movie thing happened. Soooo I don’t know what those slackers were doing watching anything else.
I prefer DVD’s.