10.20.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

There are few things I hate more than “Full House,” and one of those things is a capella music. So naturally somebody made an a capella version of the “Full House” theme song. Thanks a lot, Matt Mulholland. Now I’ll just kick you in the nuts with a steel-toed boot and we can call it even.

