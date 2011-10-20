There are few things I hate more than “Full House,” and one of those things is a capella music. So naturally somebody made an a capella version of the “Full House” theme song. Thanks a lot, Matt Mulholland. Now I’ll just kick you in the nuts with a steel-toed boot and we can call it even.
How can anyone hate something that involves The Stamos….
Why is it never mentioned that Kimmy Gibler was fug? I can’t be the only one that thinks that.
Somewhere an ex-girlfriend with daddy issues just got a little wetter.
@Boom Wasn’t it implied?
@Boom Boom – Do you think her agent ever tried to get a Sandra Berhard biopic made so she could play the young Sandra?
Matt found out about an a capella group performing the Full House theme? Oh man, here comes treble…
-1 for “even TV” instead of “evening TV.”
+1 for Aunt Becky.
Fresh Prince > Full House. Aunt Becky was super hot. Anyone seen what she looks like now? To Google!
Have mercy…
[imgusr.celebscentral.net]
Thank you La Schmoove. Someone’s making a withdrawal from the spank bank.
@AG, she’s on 90210. Looks good in it.
You laugh at Dave Coulier, but Alanis Morisette did go down on him in a theater.
AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!
I knew I shouldn’t have listened to it…but…I couldn’t resist…why…..WHY…..WHYYYYYYY!!!!!!
AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
Okay, pull yourself together Jack, before you go insane. Oh, crap. Too late. There is it. I just went insane.
Gross.