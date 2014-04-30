Nobody Worry, Syfy Has Already Greenlit A Third ‘Sharknado’ Movie

Even though the Sharknado sequel — which, as a reminder features the cast from the first film as well as exactly the kind of Mark McGrath-led newcomers you’d expect, and has a very subtle poster — doesn’t debut until July 30, and no one has any idea how it will perform seeing as the first one rode a shark-filled wave of hype from notoriously fickle Internet losers (Hi!), Syfy has decided to go ahead and do something endearingly ambitious and/or endearingly insane.

Syfy tells Adweek exclusively that it has green-lit a third movie in its increasingly silly Sharknado franchise before even airing the second one (official title: The Second One). The first flick cost the network a scant $250,000, a cost repaid in social chatter and fan love. Now the network has committed to a third film to be set in a yet-to-be-determined city, presumably with the rest of the principal cast from Sharknado and Sharknado 2: The Second One, provided no airborne carnivorous fish spend their last moments on Earth munching on Tara Reid or Ian Ziering between now and then. [AdWeek]

A third film in the franchise, you say? Set in an as-yet-undetermined city, and perhaps a foreign one, considering the first two films took place on the West Coast and East Coast, respectively? Hmm, isn’t there another film franchise that sounds like that? Perhaps one that also collected notable members of the recording industry as it grew, and would eventually go on to bring in The Rock for reasons that can best be described as “F*ck it, let’s bring in The Rock”?

I think there is.

I think you know there is.

And I think you see where I’m going here.

…

…

…

CALL THE THIRD FILM SHARKNADO: TOKYO DRIFT OR WE RIOT.