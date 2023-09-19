(Obviously, spoilers about Daryl Dixon will be found below.)

Norman Reedus not only portrays Daryl Dixon, who is now the subject of the only “solo” The Walking Dead spinoff, but he’s an executive producer who had everyday, hands-on input into all production facets. He’s also the grease of the franchise and both calls out and illuminates the “soul” of those post-apocalyptic bits of humanity that still exist. As the audience learned in Daryl Dixon‘s first few episodes, only a few-hundred thousand humans remain in France. And apparently, it’s up to Daryl to save many of them. Of course.

Fans wouldn’t have it any other way, but Reedus also wouldn’t have his spinoff any other way than by meeting one condition. He wanted frequent franchise director Greg Nicotero on board. Granted, Nicotero does not direct any episodes on this first season, but the makeup effects creator was heavily involved. Perhaps he even had input into how grungy Daryl’s bathwater grew? We might never know the answer to that question, but here’s what Nicotero told SFX magazine (via JoBlo): “Norman kept saying, ‘You can’t do the show without Greg! You guys have got to make a deal. He’s got to be here!'”

The thought of Nicotero not being on board would be odd, considering that his fingerprints are all over this franchise. He is definitely involved in the Rick and Michonne spinoff, The Ones Who Live, and fortunately, Nicotero will also leave his mark all over Daryl Dixon Season 2.

Additionally, the spinoff’s executive producers cannot stop raving about Reedus. Here’s what Dan Percival recently told Collider:

Referring to his time with Reedus as “a joy,” Percival says that the actor was nothing but grateful for this big opportunity day in and day out. “He comes to set every day with a smile, and he’s so excited to be doing this,” Percival says, “He’s very camera aware, very story aware, and very emotionally aware. He’s been a huge part of the whole process of making the show.” Beyond starring, Reedus also joins the team as an executive producer with Percival calling the actor’s eye “a critical asset” to the production.

Knowing that someone loves their job makes watching their show an even better experience, so even though we aren’t able to read or watch any new Reedus interviews right now (due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes), there’s clearly an abundance of his vibes coming through producer interviews.

However, I feel like I need more discussion of how the bathtub scene came into fruition. Surely, this cannot be as simple as Daryl having a little time to unwind inside of a fortress-like convent and deciding, what the heck, to take a bath. I will await the inside dish, which might have to wait until Reedus can do interviews again in addition to acquiring that waiver to shoot Season 2.

