Soon, very soon, Norman Reedus is pretty much going to be taking over AMC Sunday night programming.

Not only will he be starring in the only solo The Walking Dead spinoff thus far, Daryl In Paris (I will never tire of that joke), but he will also star in Season 6 of his travel-reality show, Ride With Norman Reedus. The season premiere will star Norman being groovy alongside none other than Keanu Reeves. The two will ride across Utah (“through the otherworldy landscapes”) and perhaps get brunch together. Actually, that’s the theme of Colman Domingo’s food-reality show, Bottomless Brunch At Colman’s.

Why doesn’t Andrew Lincoln have his own show, Ride Anything But A Horse? I couldn’t answer that question, but I do know that another The Walking Dead star will join Reedus on AMC. That would be Josh McDermitt, a.k.a. “Eugene,” the guy who barely lasted five minutes at the start of the zombie apocalypse, yet he somehow made it through the series finale and was the last person that Rosita wanted to see while she was alive.

In the below clip (not the screencap, obv), Reedus and McDermitt are shown together at Talladega Superspeedway, where Reedus drives a pace car. Sounds about right.

Talladega Nights baby! #RideWithNormanReedus returns September 10th on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/Pohqmh44US — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 11, 2023

This season debuts on September 10. Prepare to see Johnny Knoxville and Josh Holloway, among others. Here’s the very minimal series synopsis:

Join Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

Ideally, there will be more motorcycle action than NASCAR action this season, but again and please, no Rick Grimes on a horse.

Ride With Norman Reedus returns on September 10.