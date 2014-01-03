Noted Comedy Icon Rush Limbaugh Claims Conan O’Brien Stole One Of His Bits

Please be Vomiting Kermit, please be Vomiting Kermit, please be Vomiting Kermit…
“We were the first to discover and document how the media, all of them, will use the same word or phrase in covering a story,” Limbaugh declared, citing the media’s use of the word “gravitas” to describe George W. Bush’s choice of Dick Cheney as running mate. Last week, O’Brien did something very similar “as if it had never been done before.” […]
“I will bet you that the 20 writers that Conan has will each win an Emmy for this,” Limbaugh told his listeners, even though he first aired his version fourteen years ago. “This is a dead flat rip-off.” [Mediaite]
DAMMIT.
The segment Limbaugh is upset about is this one, where the staff at Conan compiled the many, many instances of local news anchors saying, “It’s okay, you can admit it, if you bought an item or two … or ten for yourself” during the rush of the holiday shopping season. Now, technically, Conan has been doing this particular bit for well over a year, and the substance of it is something that people in the news business have known about for years, so maybe — maaaaaaaybe — all that’s happening here is Rush Limbaugh trying to stir the fire a little during the first slow news day after his holiday break to see if he can trick people into caring about a made-up controversy about a 14-year-old bit that literally debuted In The Year 2000. I, however, choose to believe that is not the case. Because it would make me look silly for writing about it. And we can’t have that.
My god why is everyone in the background of that photo smiling? Is Killdozer barreling down on them from the other direction and we just can’t see it?
Rush’s Koolaid tastes very, very good, I’m told.
Now if only Rush would say something negative about Triumph then the real fun would begin.
A bulbous, pasty, shock-jock getting all butthurt about something he is lying about: I’m pretty sure that is the basic format of all right wing talk radio.
Not only has Conan been doing this bit for a while, but the Daily Show has been doing it for a long time.
I’m going to withhold judgment until I see Conan copying something else Rush did first.
You know, like tell a black caller to “take the bone out of your nose first” or get busted with a suitcase full of Viagra and Oxycontin on the way to a well-known teenage sex tourism site.
Those are classic Rush routines. Don’t you dare steal them, Coco.
Don’t forget gut busting parkinson impersonations!!!
Oh, right.
Limbaugh might not want to start discussions about whether Hollywood is imitating him or whether he’s been imitating the guy from Doc Hollywood.
On the other hand, fuck Rush Limbaugh.
I thought it was going to be Preparation H Raymond or The Masturbating Bear.