Now You Can Binge Watch ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ Whenever You Want Thanks To Netflix

#Pee Wee Herman #Netflix
Features Editor
12.21.14 6 Comments

The secret word is apparently “Nostalgia” because Netflix has announced (via Twitter) that all five seasons of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse are available to stream on their service right now. This, of course, allows us all a chance to bask in the wonderful mayhem of the former Saturday morning  “kids” show while reacquainting ourselves with Pee-Wee, Chairy, Conky, Jambi, and Jimmy Smits from that one time that Jimmy Smits was on the show.

It’s also an easy opportunity for you to wow your kids (or other people’s children, providing you have a permission slip) with both the show’s colorful and imaginative atmosphere, and its fun and inclusive spirit. After all, if we don’t teach our children to forsake the new and flimsy in favor of the sturdy classics that we grew up on, who will?

In addition to the original 45 episodes (really thought it was more than that, didn’t you?), Netflix also has the 1988 Christmas Special available to stream, though it’s a separate title. So keep that in mind when you go searching for it at 1:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve while drunk on nog and the faint possibility of retro feels.

(Source: Twitter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pee Wee Herman#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXPAUL REUBENSPee Wee HermanPee Wee's Playhouse

