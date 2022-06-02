[This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi]

There’s a 10-year gap between the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and all that time, Obi-Wan thought Anakin Skywalker was dead. He left his charred corpse on the fiery banks of Mustafar, after all, but little did he know: THE DEAD SPEAK. They also fight, as Obi-Wan learned in episode three of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was co-written by Joby Harold.

In an interview with The Wrap, Harold explained how Obi-Wan went so long without learning of Anakin’s fate, let alone that his former apprentice is now a Sith Lord. “That was something I discovered along the way,” he said, “and sort of had to confirm with [Star Wars expert Pablo Hidalgo] and think, ‘Hold on a second, what does he actually know? Does he know the moniker Vader? What would that mean? Can he associate the two? What was he cognizant of? How isolated is he? Where’s Vader at that time? Where’s his reputation and how well known is he?’ and all those pieces of the puzzle.”

Ewan McGregor being a — hot take alert — very good actor allowed Harold to write Obi-Wan’s painful realization into the script. “The the great piece of storytelling you can use is getting to Ewan play the moment of realization that that which haunts him is still alive,” he said. “And what does that mean for him?” It probably means his poor emotional support eopie is out there in the Tatooine desert, all alone. The eopie is the real victim.

The next episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on June 8.

(Via The Wrap)