‘Obsessed’ Explores The Evolution Of Black Storytelling On TV And Film

You may recall a time when it felt like only a handful of Black shows or movies were even allowed to exist at the same time. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. Now, we have so many that it can be hard to keep up with them all.

That’s why, in this episode, Obsessed hosts and resident culture gurus Britt Ellis and Taylour Chanel are walking us through the evolution of Black stories on television and film. They start off by saying goodbye to a couple of shows that have recently left us or soon will, such as Insecure, Pose, and Black-ish, which helped break ground for many shows that came after. Sure, watching these shows go off the air may make us a bit sad, but that also means a bunch of talented people can make new shows to fall in love with.

Britt and Taylour agree and give their takes on new additions like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Peacock’s dramatic reboot of classic sitcom Fresh Prince in Bel-Air, which Taylour can’t wait to dive back into. Before you head for the remote to check to check out these and other recs (watch Grand Crew before it goes away, people!) though, do click on the episode above to see what Britt and Taylour have to say.

