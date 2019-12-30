Get ‘Obsessed’ With These Three Awards Worthy Shows

Grab some popcorn, because UPROXX is digging into the pop culture standouts that we can’t get enough of with a new video series called Obsessed.

Hosted by writer Britt Ellis and makeup artist Taylour Chanel, Obsessed is all about bringing fun and insightful takes while discussing everything from blockbuster superhero franchises to peak TV dramas, must-hear album drops, and everything in between.

In the first episode, which you can watch above, Ellis and Chanel are going to get viewers in the mood to discuss awards season, The Golden Globes, and a trio of TV shows that are very much in the zeitgeist right now. We’re talking about the mind-boggling lack of nominations for Netflix’s powerful prestige mini-series When They See Us. We’re also delivering an engaging back and forths on Ellis’ fave, Succession, a total guilty pleasure which got tons of award season love and Chanel’s love for Euphoria‘s exercise in teen angst, Euphoria, which, unfortunately, did not when it comes to the Globes.

From interesting facts behind the unique cinematography on Euphoria to our universal love of Cousin Greg on Succession and the emotionally-charged filmmaking DuVernay brought to the heart-breaking true story of the Central Park Five, Obsessed is gonna absolutely supply the talking points that you need to fully engage this season. And if you love what we’re doing around the Golden Globes, look out for future episodes that’ll be all about the Oscars and the VMAs.