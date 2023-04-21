Obsession is a pillow-humping hit for Netflix, but one of the show’s stars has no interest in watching it. Mostly because of the pillow humping.

“I’ve never seen my naked butt on camera and I don’t want to see it,” actor Richard Armitage told the Daily Mail. “I’m in denial. I just listen to what everyone else has to say.” You might want to avoid that, too…

The Hobbit actor continued, “I won’t be watching. I don’t really like to watch most things I’ve done and this one was pretty intense… I’m left with a happy memory of what we did.” Armitage described the series as being about “sexual psychology, a trap that people get caught up in. I thought it was interesting, an exploration of psychology through physical vocabulary.”

If you were planning on watching Obsession with your folks, maybe don’t? But if you insist, you freak, Netflix has provided a helpful guide of when to walk away from the television and, I don’t know, grab a Diet Coke or something? “If you’ve made the (questionable) decision to watch Obsession with your parents, these are the moments you’ll probably want to excuse yourself,” the streaming service’s account tweeted, along with six timestamps.

If you've made the (questionable) decision to watch Obsession with your parents, these are the moments you'll probably want to excuse yourself: Ep1: 26m14s

Ep2: 00m32s

Ep2: 22m00s

Ep3: 10m15s

Ep3: 25m58s

Ep4: 02m15s — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 16, 2023

Or better yet, don’t watch it at all with your fiancé’s father.

(Via the Daily Mail)