Oh, Just A Young Maisie Williams From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Holding A Fake Cow Udder

Some think that a big sign of maturity in a person is the willingness to share their less-than-flattering stories or pictures from when they were younger. So, Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has proven she’s a mature young lady with a sense of humor by tweeting a picture of herself with a person dressed as a cow and grasping one of their udders.
I suggest that the entire cast jump on this bandwagon and start posting embarrassing pictures. Imagine a toddler Hodor on a bike with training wheels, or a young Dinklage in literally anything when he was younger. Man, I’m getting myself all worked up just thinking about it.
Disneyland in Spain really isn’t what the brochures played it up to be.
The old “penis in milk udder” trick I used to pull in New York back in the day.
A little shifty and underhanded, yes, but most free handjobs are.
I’m saddened that “taking a picture of a digital image on a computer screen” is considered an acceptable way to distribute it. Are kids today really that tone-deaf to technology?
But how else are you to prove that is authentic?
She’ll be 18 by the time I start my new band “Milk Me, Maise” so win-win.