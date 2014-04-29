Oh, Just A Young Maisie Williams From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Holding A Fake Cow Udder

Some think that a big sign of maturity in a person is the willingness to share their less-than-flattering stories or pictures from when they were younger. So, Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has proven she’s a mature young lady with a sense of humor by tweeting a picture of herself with a person dressed as a cow and grasping one of their udders.

I suggest that the entire cast jump on this bandwagon and start posting embarrassing pictures. Imagine a toddler Hodor on a bike with training wheels, or a young Dinklage in literally anything when he was younger. Man, I’m getting myself all worked up just thinking about it.

(Via Maisie Williams Twitter)