Oh, Just A Young Maisie Williams From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Holding A Fake Cow Udder

#Game of Thrones
04.29.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Some think that a big sign of maturity in a person is the willingness to share their less-than-flattering stories or pictures from when they were younger. So, Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has proven she’s a mature young lady with a sense of humor by tweeting a picture of herself with a person dressed as a cow and grasping one of their udders.

I suggest that the entire cast jump on this bandwagon and start posting embarrassing pictures. Imagine a toddler Hodor on a bike with training wheels, or a young Dinklage in literally anything when he was younger. Man, I’m getting myself all worked up just thinking about it.

(Via Maisie Williams Twitter)

