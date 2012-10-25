Florida Or Ohio: Former ‘Bachelor Pad’ Contestant Survives Getting Her Head Run Over By A Truck

Florida. It’s always Florida. You should know that by now.
On Oct. 21, [Former Bachelor Pad contestant Brittany] Taltos fell asleep while wearing headphones and lounging in the front yard of her Gainesville, Fla., home — when a friend backed his Chevy Silverado through the yard, the former reality star wrote on Facebook. The driver, 20-year-old Taylor Greer, apparently did not realize Taltos was there until he heard her screams. (Greer apparently was backing up the truck to pick up a cooler from her porch.)
“I woke up with half a tire in my face,” Taltos told The Independent Florida Alligator. “I thought I was going to die.”
After receiving 15 stitches on the side of her head and being treated for bruises and ear canal damage, Taltos was released from the hospital shortly after the accident. [US Weekly]
The part about the truck backing up to pick up a cooler from the porch may be the least surprising thing I’ve ever read.
NOTE: I am very happy Ms. Taltos emerged from this relatively unscathed. It sounds terrifying. Please do not run over my head with a truck.
I never get tired of that gif. I want to sit in a hottub with that gif and listen to smooth jazz by candlelight with it.
Same here. And I already have the Kenny G albums.
And that’s why you need to keep your lawn mowed.
Who sunbathes in their front yard?
Oh yeah. Whores.
People whose next-door neighbour built a fucking massive garage extension with a ridiculous pointy roof which blocks all the sun from their back garden.
I find it surprising that Mr. Burns and his diabolical sun-blocking garage live next door to a Billy Bob.
No word as to whether the truck also knocked over the Bud Light Lime-a-Rita she was drinking?
Yeah my first thought was “fell asleep lounging in the front yard,” or passed out from day drinking?
How big was this cooler that the guy had to back his truck onto the lawn for it?
He couldn’t have carried it a few feet to the driveway?
A 100 quart cooler weighs 17.5 pounds empty.
This will hold 145 cans of your favorite Busch product. 145 x 12 oz = 108.75 pounds.
Now, were the cooler filled entirely with liquid, it would weigh 208 pounds. So let’s assume the guy didn’t jam it full of beer, but has it half full of ice water and 40% full of beer.
So we have the 17.5 lb cooler + 104 pounds of water/ice weight + 43.5 pounds of beer.
That’s 165 pounds he would not only have to carry, but also hoist onto the tailgate. Not exactly an impossible feat for the average man, but also remember that in the 100 quart cooler I cited, the width of it is just under 36″ so your arms are spread to hold it by the handles (which also don’t exactly line up with the top of the cooler) so that is a bit of an awkward hoist especially if you have the ability to back your truck up to the porch where you can actually be closer to the level of the tailgate.
I hope I have sufficiently answered your question.
You have, thank you.
TFBuckFutter,
That’s assuming it was a 100 quart cooler. The type of cooler is not mentioned. For all you know it was a standard styro cune.
I’m creating a Nancy Grace-like story in my mind wherein she’s still passed out from drinking the night before, and he came to pick up a keg(s) from the party. NAILED IT. That’ll be 5000 dollars
Dat GIF. Nailed it.