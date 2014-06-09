One Of Last Summer’s Best, Most Underappreciated Series Arrives On Hulu Today

There have been a glut of quality crime dramas over the last few years, inspired mainly by The Killing (see also, The Fall, The Following, Broadchurch, and the virtually indistinguishable Copper and Ripper Street among others), so much so that around the middle of last summer, murder fatigue — as Matt Zoller Seitz called it — had completely set in. It’s perhaps understandable, then, why some of you may have overlooked last summer’s excellent FX series, The Bridge, because it seemed like just another entry into the crime drama genre.
With a year’s separation, however, The Bridge — based on a Danish/Swedish series — has really risen to be the best among that crowd. It is dark, atmospheric, and complicated, and more than any of those other crime dramas, it’s driven as much by its characters as by the mystery at the heart of the show. Although the first season took a few episodes to really find its footing, once it did, each week it became a better, more gripping, and more hypnotic, anchored by really powerful performances from Demian Bichir, Diane Kruger, Ted Levine, and surprisingly, Matthew Lillard.
The Bridge pairs two detectives — one from Mexico, and one from America (she also has Aspergers) — who investigated a crime that took place on both sides of the border (a dead body is found with one half on each side of the border), and it does a really remarkable job of blending the politics and corruption of the Mexican police force into the search for a serial killer, who is attempting to make a political statement with his killings.
There are some other subplots that work the illegal immigration and the media angles, and it all blends in a way similar to The Wire: It has a very novelistic feel. By the end of the series, it will f**ck you up on at least a couple of occasions. It is dark, buoyed by some Emmy-worthy performances, great writing, and the kind of brilliant cinematography you can’t help but notice.
The Bridge is the show that we wanted The Killing to be, and if you need a good summer series, you can’t do much better. It begins airing on Hulu today. The second season kicks off on FX on June 24th.
The first few episodes I wasn’t sure about this show but it built into something pretty incredible. Also Matthew Lillard is awesome and deserves more work!
Lillard was pretty good, all I knew him from was Scooby-Doo, embarrassingly enough.
I really dislike Scooby Doo
I feel like True Detective, Fargo (show), are better. If you consider Hannibal to be a crime drama, then that too. There aren’t any other great crime drama shows on the air right now.
Edit: There are other great crime shows, but the ones I mentioned are the best, in my opinion.
Agreed, they’re all better than The Bridge. As is Broadchurch.
The Bridge had a lot of good stuff surrounded by a lot of stupid. As I see others here have pointed out, I felt they missed a huge opportunity to say something about the tensions along the U.S./Mexican border. The first murder triggered such a promising premise that really didn’t pan out.
Nope. The show was bad, Diane Kruger was terrible. Lillard was a fine surprise, and Bichir was great. But the show fell victim to tons of overused cliches and tropes beat into the ground. Worst of all, it had such a great atmosphere and so much it could have done. The failure to properly utilize its potential is almost worse than the more traditional ways it failed (such as an omnipotent supervillian that is completely non-nonsensical if you stop and think about it for more than 2 seconds.
Yeah whole lot of this. The setting was great, but the actual case as it showed up in the show was far to subservient to the source material and the show suffered because the source show had a ridiculous masterful serial killer plot that sucked.
I think I would have liked The Bridge even more if it was more of a crazy political-type killer instead of a convoluted revenge thing
Still liked the hell out of it and I’m really looking forward to season 2 (Animal masks and cults and stuff!)
The whole mental illness=super detective powers cliche killed it for me.
She’s a stickler for details & examines a crime scene thoroughly..no super detective powers there
I tuned into this show initially for Demian Bichir and only him. Bichir and Kreuger are excellent together. Lilliard was also great in season one…I am very much looking forward to season 2.
FX is really dominating the airwaves these days…it seems as if all of their shows are top notch.
Is it tough to get an FX check cashed, Dustin? Or do they send you cash?
Isn’t it a little weird to use a pic from the original Swedish/Danish series in an article about the American adaptation?
Not with Rowles.
“There have been a glut of quality crime dramas over the last few years… The Following”
aaaaaaand ya lost me. That show is terrible with a capital TERRIBLE. I could go on about the horrible cliches and unrealistic action, if only I could get past the awful acting and lazy writing.
I seriously hope he didn’t mean that The Following is good, like you said, it’s fucking TERRIBLE.
@crispyaod what you said times a MILLION. I had to re-read that sentence like five times.
I’m gonna need you to cite your sources for “inspired mainly by The Killing,” because, wut?
I really enjoyed The Bridge. it was by no means perfect and there are probably better crime dramas but I will definitely be watching the second season. I loathed the Killing until the last season, if the show had started with Season 3 it would have been a damn near perfect show.
Surprised no one said anything yet. The Bridge premieres July 9th, not June 24th. June 24th the premiere of Tyrant.
I gave up after they got literally nothing right about El Paso or Juarez… I mean at least Wikipedia it’s not hard… Maybe search border wait times at least make a little effort
In this entry, Dustin throws more shit at the wall, and hopes some will stick.
Good show wit good acting..ppl nitpicking & bitching 2 much about this show