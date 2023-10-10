Only Murders in the Building does a lot of things well. It creates a fun little mystery and drips and drops out clues over the course of the season. It plays to the strengths of its stars — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — in a way you’d think would be obvious to every show but is shockingly hit-or-miss out there. It’s become a cozy little relaxing watch in a sea of dark and gloomy and humorless options across the very many streaming services that exist.

But I think my favorite thing the show does well is the way it folds in guest stars. This season alone we had appearances by Mel Brooks and Matthew Broderick as themselves, with the latter popping up to poke a whole lot of fun at himself. But the biggies were Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, the former who played a struggling actress and murder suspect, the latter who played an egomaniac movie star who was the season’s victim. My god, did it ever look like they were having a blast.

Two things are important to note here:

The concept of Meryl Streep convincingly playing a struggling actress who flubs lines is brilliant and maybe required the best performance any actor has given this year

I need everyone to see Paul Rudd’s character absolutely devour a cookie in his dressing room after a day’s worth of stress and fasting broke him

Looking at this guy.

This is what I mean about everyone having a blast. And what I mean about the show using its pedigree and big-name cast to lure in terrific guest stars. And it’s kind of what inspired me to write this list of potential guest stars I think would make for fun additions to the cast either in season four or just going forward, generally.

Three notes before we begin:

Some of these are maybe reaches, for a variety of reasons, but I got excited and it’s good to have fun

I am going to rip through each option quickly, with three bullet points under each person, just because we aren’t made of time

I am very serious about the last item on this list, which I have teased here and put at the bottom in the hopes you’ll scroll through dozens of other lunatic suggestions

I am a professional. Kind of. But I swear some of these are good. Let’s go.

Jon Hamm

Some notes:

Jon Hamm would be so good on this show

I like to picture him playing like a goofy version of himself who rents a place in the building while in Manhattan for another project

Jon Hamm has been guest starring in so many shows and this would be such a Jon Hamm move that I actually had to Google to be sure he wasn’t already in a previous season

Next

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Some notes:

JLD has been awesome for like three-plus decades

Veep is done and she has time

I want her to be the murderer

Next.

Wesley Snipes

Some notes:

This one is fun

Let Wesley Snipes have fun

He could play like a dude who was on a season of Brazzos with Steve Martin and holds a grudge about something

Next.

Amy Poehler and/or Maya Rudolph

Some notes:

Tina Fey is already on the show as a cutthroat rival podcaster with blonde hair

These two are the best and any show could use them

Maybe just let Maya Rudolph do the voice she does in Big Mouth?

Next.

Walton Goggins

Some notes:

Walton Goggins has never been bad in anything

He’s so silly as Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones and I think we could put him in a different wig here and make it work

I still kind of can’t believe how nice he was when I interviewed him

Next.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Some notes:

Yes

Picture Steve Martin and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene together

Tell me I’m wrong

Next.

Donald Glover

Some notes:

Donald Glover is so talented and can kind of do anything but it’s good to remember he got his start being goofy as hell

I like the idea of him as another rival podcast or maybe a private detective who mucks up the investigation for everyone

He should grow a mustache for this part

Next.

Tommy Lee Jones

Some notes:

Tommy Lee Jones going full The Fugitive with Steve Martin and Martin Short

He’s good at comedy and we know this from the Men in Black movies

My dad suggested this one

Next.

Aubrey Plaza

Some notes:

Aubrey Plaza doing her little eye rolls at Martin Short’s antics

Maybe she plays an old classmate or cousin of Selena’s character

I would like this a lot

Next.

The Muppets

Some notes:

Picture Kermit and Miss Piggy moving into an apartment in the building and blammo now the Muppets just exist in this universe

Or maybe there’s no mention of them ever at all and then Statler and Waldorf are up in the balcony for a performance of Martin Short’s musical

I will keep suggesting we put the Muppets into things until I die or someone takes my internet access away

Next.

Ayo Edebiri

Some notes:

Ayo is the best

Let her do whatever she wants

I would also accept Richie from The Bear, like that exact character just blooped over from another Hulu show

Next.

Jason Statham

Some notes:

Statham is so good at comedy and rarely gets a chance to show it

It would be funny to watch like “New Yorker Shouts & Murmurs Comedy Hour” broken up with periodic scenes where Jason Statham kicks someone in the throat and then blows up their house

This one is just for me

Next.

John Wick

Some notes:

Not Keanu Reeves

Like, actually John Wick, on the loose in their building

They would have so many murders to investigate

Next.

Edi Patterson

Some notes:

Edi Patterson is so freaking funny

I have this visual of the team trying to interrogate her and her going Full Chaos Mode and I can’t stop smiling

She should be in more things anyway so this is as good a place to start as any

Next.

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson

Some notes:

Get them on the show

Yes, it would be weird because Sam Richardson already investigates murders on the also-terrific mystery-comedy The Afterparty

I do not care

Next.

Rihanna

Some notes:

Imagine if a future season opens up and someone murders Rihanna — like, actually Rihanna, as herself — and they have to investigate amidst the news coverage calamity

Get another megastar in there next to Selena Gomez

Let Rihanna act in a bunch of silly little flashbacks

Next.

Helen Mirren

Some notes:

Helen Mirren is fun, as we know from Barbie and Red and all of that

I would like there to be a show that has both Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren in it

She’s the murderer but she killed someone with a machine gun

Next.

Rhea Seehorn

Some notes:

Rhea Seehorn rules

She would be great as an investigative reporter trying to figure out why so many murders keep happening in this one fancy Manhattan apartment building

RHEA SEEHORN RULES

Next.

Nick Offerman

Some notes:

Full Ron Swanson mustache

Doing his little giggles

Maybe he’s the contractor who is building them a new studio?

Next.

Andy Daly

Some notes:

Definitely a rival podcaster

I know I’ve suggested that a lot

But still

Next.

Ali Wong

Some notes:

Hey

Remember how good Ali Wong was in Beef?

This is a good idea

Next.

Stephen Root

Some notes:

I have yet to encounter a television show that cannot be substantially improved by the presence of Stephen Root

He would a great murderer on this show

Maybe he’s the new building manager and is trying to clean up its image and things go sideways

Next.

Rick Moranis

Some notes:

Why not?

We can put Rick Moranis in this show

There’s nothing stopping us

Next.

Natasha Lyonne

Some notes:

She would be so good playing off of the three main characters in the show

In a trench coat, smoking a cigarette, going Columbo Mode

It’s fun to picture her voice and Martin Short’s voice having a conversation

Next.

Jiminy Glick

Some notes:

Okay, look

This was kind of just an excuse to post this highlight reel of Martin Short as Jiminy Glick that I’ve been watching a lot lately, but I would really like to see the podcast get so famous that they start making the publicity rounds and then Martin Short pulls double duty interviewing himself about murder

I feel okay about making you scroll all the way down for this one

Thank you.