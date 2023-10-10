MURDER
A Pretty Fun List Of Potential Guest Stars For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season Four, Presented In No Particular Order

Only Murders in the Building does a lot of things well. It creates a fun little mystery and drips and drops out clues over the course of the season. It plays to the strengths of its stars — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — in a way you’d think would be obvious to every show but is shockingly hit-or-miss out there. It’s become a cozy little relaxing watch in a sea of dark and gloomy and humorless options across the very many streaming services that exist.

But I think my favorite thing the show does well is the way it folds in guest stars. This season alone we had appearances by Mel Brooks and Matthew Broderick as themselves, with the latter popping up to poke a whole lot of fun at himself. But the biggies were Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, the former who played a struggling actress and murder suspect, the latter who played an egomaniac movie star who was the season’s victim. My god, did it ever look like they were having a blast.

Two things are important to note here:

  • The concept of Meryl Streep convincingly playing a struggling actress who flubs lines is brilliant and maybe required the best performance any actor has given this year
  • I need everyone to see Paul Rudd’s character absolutely devour a cookie in his dressing room after a day’s worth of stress and fasting broke him

Looking at this guy.

RUDD
HULU

This is what I mean about everyone having a blast. And what I mean about the show using its pedigree and big-name cast to lure in terrific guest stars. And it’s kind of what inspired me to write this list of potential guest stars I think would make for fun additions to the cast either in season four or just going forward, generally.

Three notes before we begin:

  • Some of these are maybe reaches, for a variety of reasons, but I got excited and it’s good to have fun
  • I am going to rip through each option quickly, with three bullet points under each person, just because we aren’t made of time
  • I am very serious about the last item on this list, which I have teased here and put at the bottom in the hopes you’ll scroll through dozens of other lunatic suggestions

I am a professional. Kind of. But I swear some of these are good. Let’s go.

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm in Confess Fletch
Miramax

Some notes:

  • Jon Hamm would be so good on this show
  • I like to picture him playing like a goofy version of himself who rents a place in the building while in Manhattan for another project
  • Jon Hamm has been guest starring in so many shows and this would be such a Jon Hamm move that I actually had to Google to be sure he wasn’t already in a previous season

Next

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

veep.jpg
HBO

Some notes:

  • JLD has been awesome for like three-plus decades
  • Veep is done and she has time
  • I want her to be the murderer

Next.

Wesley Snipes

wesley-snipes-post.jpg
New Line Cinema

Some notes:

  • This one is fun
  • Let Wesley Snipes have fun
  • He could play like a dude who was on a season of Brazzos with Steve Martin and holds a grudge about something

Next.

Amy Poehler and/or Maya Rudolph

poehler-rudolphglobes970
Getty Image

Some notes:

  • Tina Fey is already on the show as a cutthroat rival podcaster with blonde hair
  • These two are the best and any show could use them
  • Maybe just let Maya Rudolph do the voice she does in Big Mouth?

Next.

Walton Goggins

Melanie Segal's Celebrity S.O.S (Save Our Seas) Lounge - Day 1
Getty Image

Some notes:

  • Walton Goggins has never been bad in anything
  • He’s so silly as Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones and I think we could put him in a different wig here and make it work
  • I still kind of can’t believe how nice he was when I interviewed him

Next.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

fleabag-post.jpg
Amazon Studios

Some notes:

  • Yes
  • Picture Steve Martin and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene together
  • Tell me I’m wrong

Next.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover
Getty Image

Some notes:

  • Donald Glover is so talented and can kind of do anything but it’s good to remember he got his start being goofy as hell
  • I like the idea of him as another rival podcast or maybe a private detective who mucks up the investigation for everyone
  • He should grow a mustache for this part

Next.

Tommy Lee Jones

tommy-lee-jones-agent-kay-men-in-black.jpg
Columbia Pictures

Some notes:

  • Tommy Lee Jones going full The Fugitive with Steve Martin and Martin Short
  • He’s good at comedy and we know this from the Men in Black movies
  • My dad suggested this one

Next.

Aubrey Plaza

White Lotus Harper Aubrey
HBO

Some notes:

  • Aubrey Plaza doing her little eye rolls at Martin Short’s antics
  • Maybe she plays an old classmate or cousin of Selena’s character
  • I would like this a lot

Next.

The Muppets

muppets
disney

Some notes:

  • Picture Kermit and Miss Piggy moving into an apartment in the building and blammo now the Muppets just exist in this universe
  • Or maybe there’s no mention of them ever at all and then Statler and Waldorf are up in the balcony for a performance of Martin Short’s musical
  • I will keep suggesting we put the Muppets into things until I die or someone takes my internet access away

Next.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri The Bear
FX/Hulu

Some notes:

  • Ayo is the best
  • Let her do whatever she wants
  • I would also accept Richie from The Bear, like that exact character just blooped over from another Hulu show

Next.

Jason Statham

statham-truck.jpg
Miramax

Some notes:

  • Statham is so good at comedy and rarely gets a chance to show it
  • It would be funny to watch like “New Yorker Shouts & Murmurs Comedy Hour” broken up with periodic scenes where Jason Statham kicks someone in the throat and then blows up their house
  • This one is just for me

Next.

John Wick

wick
LIONSGATE

Some notes:

  • Not Keanu Reeves
  • Like, actually John Wick, on the loose in their building
  • They would have so many murders to investigate

Next.

Edi Patterson

gemstones JUDY
HBO

Some notes:

  • Edi Patterson is so freaking funny
  • I have this visual of the team trying to interrogate her and her going Full Chaos Mode and I can’t stop smiling
  • She should be in more things anyway so this is as good a place to start as any

Next.

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson

detroiters-feat-uproxx.jpg
Comedy Central

Some notes:

  • Get them on the show
  • Yes, it would be weird because Sam Richardson already investigates murders on the also-terrific mystery-comedy The Afterparty
  • I do not care

Next.

Rihanna

Rihanna Met Gala 2023
Getty Image

Some notes:

  • Imagine if a future season opens up and someone murders Rihanna — like, actually Rihanna, as herself — and they have to investigate amidst the news coverage calamity
  • Get another megastar in there next to Selena Gomez
  • Let Rihanna act in a bunch of silly little flashbacks

Next.

Helen Mirren

helenmirrenredgun.jpg
Summit Entertainment

Some notes:

  • Helen Mirren is fun, as we know from Barbie and Red and all of that
  • I would like there to be a show that has both Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren in it
  • She’s the murderer but she killed someone with a machine gun

Next.

Rhea Seehorn

wexler finger guns
AMC

Some notes:

  • Rhea Seehorn rules
  • She would be great as an investigative reporter trying to figure out why so many murders keep happening in this one fancy Manhattan apartment building
  • RHEA SEEHORN RULES

Next.

Nick Offerman

nick-offerman-book.jpg
Dutton

Some notes:

  • Full Ron Swanson mustache
  • Doing his little giggles
  • Maybe he’s the contractor who is building them a new studio?

Next.

Andy Daly

andy-daly-on-review-season-2-forrest-is-even-more-committed-to-this-show
Comedy Central

Some notes:

  • Definitely a rival podcaster
  • I know I’ve suggested that a lot
  • But still

Next.

Ali Wong

beef ali wong
netflix

Some notes:

  • Hey
  • Remember how good Ali Wong was in Beef?
  • This is a good idea

Next.

Stephen Root

stephen-root_0.jpg
HBO

Some notes:

  • I have yet to encounter a television show that cannot be substantially improved by the presence of Stephen Root
  • He would a great murderer on this show
  • Maybe he’s the new building manager and is trying to clean up its image and things go sideways

Next.

Rick Moranis

moranis.jpg
DISNEY

Some notes:

  • Why not?
  • We can put Rick Moranis in this show
  • There’s nothing stopping us

Next.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne Poker Face
Peacock

Some notes:

  • She would be so good playing off of the three main characters in the show
  • In a trench coat, smoking a cigarette, going Columbo Mode
  • It’s fun to picture her voice and Martin Short’s voice having a conversation

Next.

Jiminy Glick

Some notes:

  • Okay, look
  • This was kind of just an excuse to post this highlight reel of Martin Short as Jiminy Glick that I’ve been watching a lot lately, but I would really like to see the podcast get so famous that they start making the publicity rounds and then Martin Short pulls double duty interviewing himself about murder
  • I feel okay about making you scroll all the way down for this one

Thank you.

