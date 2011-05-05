Open Thread: ‘Bloody Harlan’

Unless I want to deal with angry comments demanding a post about “Justified,” I should probably address last night’s season finale (S2E13, “Bloody Harlan”), so consider this your open thread. I won’t divulge spoilers here — I’ll address some specifics in the comments — but I’ll acknowledge that it was a fitting and satisfying conclusion to one of the best seasons of television in recent memory (Season 2 of “Sons of Anarchy” and Season 3 of “Breaking Bad” are apt comparisons). A few stray thoughts:
- The conflict between Boyd and the Bennetts was handled brilliantly: a slow burn of rising tension until the metaphorical and literal explosion.
- The final scene between Mags and Raylan was a little too neat for me, but I enjoyed the callback.
- For every scene where the show really feels like Kentucky — Boyd’s meeting on the bridge, for example — there’s an outside shot of a hillside that is obviously located in southern California. I really wish they filmed “Justified” on location.
- As with the first season, the show closed with Brad Paisley’s “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” (video below). I might just listen to that song on repeat all day.
- Kaitlyn Dever — the actress who plays Loretta — was incredible in her final scene.
- I enjoyed the balance of concluding the big story arc while leaving a few dangling threads (Winona, Ava) for next season.
And that’s that for “Justified” until next winter. Have at it in the comments.
When I grow up I want to be Raylan Givens.
Show is so bad-ass, I’m just sad I have to wait another year for season 3. Mags Bennett went out like a champ that scene was both terrifying and awesome.
APRICOT.
I shit in my chair when Doyle received his comeuppance.
As a Kentucky native and Lexington resident, I absolutely wish the show was shot on location, or at least east of the Mississippi. It is so jarring to see SoCal when they’re talking about my neighborhood or a holler somewhere.
Great episode, great season. A great show always leaves you asking questions about how the dangling threads will play out.
Awesome to see Raylan’s parental instinct kicking in to protect Loretta especially after he learns Winona is pregnant. The scene with Loretta, Mags, and Raylan was pretty powerful. And Doyle taking a head shot from Tim was bad ass.
Can’t wait to see what Boyd’s next move will be and I expect and hope for Wynn Duffy to return next season. he is a great bad guy.
Side note: my dad watches very little to no t.v. and even he loves this show. He even called me last night to remind me it was on and how bummed out he was it was the season finale.
Unlike Matt, I thought the poison cup trick was a little too cutesy. There was intentional emphasis on not knowing which cup was poison, though clearly she had one at the ready, even though there is no plausible way to poison Raylan and keep the show going. So, props for the flashback to the first episode(?) of the season, but it didn’t feel right to me.
Like Squishy, Doyle getting HEADSHOTTED was the balls, and totally surprising for me, but again, the cavalry swooping in at the climactic battle felt simultaneously contrived and correct.
I guess I’m just conflicted. The acting in the ep was 100% terrific, but the conveniences throw to the viewer were just too perfect for my taste.
Also, I would apply direct pressure to Ava, nowhatimean.
anyone else think (as it was happening) that Mags had also set up Raylan’s drink?
best set up for next season is boyd’s quest for satisfaction from dickie bennet. if hey had raylan actually quit the marshal’s to go sell ice cream i would be fine with it as long as those two got all the leftover screen time.
also tim sniping doyle was a little too neat (ie too deus ex machina) for me. more so than the episode 1 moonshine murder call back. but neither detracted much really.
My hatred and loathing for Winona and her “pregnancy” (Unless the baby comes out wearing a Stetson, I refuse to believe Raylan’s Super Sperm could penetrate her whiny-ass horse-teeth-havin’ egg.) didn’t, as it normally does, lessen my appreciation for what was an otherwise glorious episode.
Ava standing up for her home? YES. Boyd rescuing Raylan AGAIN? YES. Loretta getting some justice? YES. Art being badass? YES. All it needed was more Tim. MOAR TIM PLZ. (I’m telling you, boys, Jacob Pitts #cangetit.)
Unlike Matt, I thought the poison cup trick was a little too cutesy.
Read what I wrote again. I said it was a little too neat. My main hang-up about it was that for all the cold-blooded scheming Mags did all season, I took her to be the kind of character who would poison herself AND Raylan. I mean, she’s about to die, why WOULDN’T she? Raylan killed her son, took away Loretta, and generally fucked her life up.
Funny how everyone who bags on Winona is a woman. BITCHZ BE JEALZ.
Deus ex APRICOT
Nuh-uh. I loved him with Ava. I love Ava! I think she’s great, and Joelle Carter is hot as hell. I thought the conflict of a woman who loved Raylan for who she knew him to be versus a woman who loved Raylan for who she WANTED him to be was great.
Was he really a Harlan County boy, loving a strong, country woman like Ava, with all the conflict that would entail? Or was he a city boy, loving a stable woman with a successful career, living in a suburbs and driving carpool?
THAT would be a good storyline. But no. We have to have him running all over Lexington, saving Winona’s stupid ass because they’re “soul mates.” Whatever. It’s lazy TV writing on an otherwise perfect show.
Winona > Ava
We have to have him running all over Lexington, saving Winona’s stupid ass because they’re “soul mates.”
That’s where you have it wrong. He’s not doing it because they’re soul mates. He’s doing it because that bitch is foxy as fuck. Only 1 woman in 200,000 looks that good in a high-waisted skirt and braless. Please don’t argue with science.
(Also, the story arcs in Lexington allow the writers to flesh out other characters in the Marshalls office, such as your precious Tim Gutterson.)
Little Loretta gave the performance of the night. How old is that girl? Amazing.
A shame that the hands-down most interesting female character on the show met her end. Every ounce of her self-serving manipulativeness and coal-black heart will be missed.
Can Dickie get out of jail in time to cause more problems? That’d be cool.
I hate to see a pregnancy storyline. Raylan needs freedom to roam the hollers and poke hornet’s nests. Don’t cramp his style!
I would pay good money to smell Winona’s gym clothes
I kinda dislike Winona now, right when Raylan and her were talking about Loretta. It was like wow, a couple of shit-tastic things Raylan had to clean up for you wasn’t really his responsibility y’know.
All week, the trailer (preview?) for this episode showed Doyle pointing a gun at Raylan while Raylan was lying on the ground. Obviously, there was no way Doyle was going to kill him.
On the other hand, when Mags offered Raylan a drink, since it was a callback, I think there was enough doubt as to who was getting the poisoned glass. (Or if both were getting poisoned, as Matt points out, especially with the hand holding.)
Also, Doyle getting sniped was totally ninja. I nearly jumped off the couch in delight.
@UU: I know a guy.
//Hell, I can get you a toe by 3 o’clock this afternoon… with nail polish. These fucking amateurs…
Natalie Zea is far superior to Joelle Carter and her scrunched in face and exaggerated jawline.
Anybody else assume that Winona is currently in custody for stealing the money?
Well, different strokes, then. I would think a woman who can wear jeans like no one’s business and can handle herself in a shoot-out AND fry you up some chicken would win out over a horse-faced hank o’hair and piece o’bone who doesn’t know that maybe it wouldn’t be a good idea to steal money from AN EVIDENCE LOCKER. But you know. Whatever.
(And he can be in Lexington without Winona, too. That’s where his office is. WITH TIM.)
I don’t know if maybe it’s just me, but it seems like Raylan has made real effort to not grease mofos in recent episodes. I mean, he killed the Dixie Mob hitmen who came after him, sure, but he had no real options there. Other than those two, I really think he’s trying to be a better Marshal after Art lambasted him.
Matt totally with you on the double poisoning. I can’t remember the exact line, something like “This is the way it should end.” I thought she was taking her and Raylan out.
Lisa, are you sure you want to bring good ideas into this? We were introduced to Ava when she murdered her husband, after all.
I think I said this in Matt’s “What’s on tonight” yesterday.
Winona doesn’t wear bra’s ever. ADVANTAGE: WINONA.
Also I think I sat there quietly staring at the screen after that episode. So good, such a good season, and now I’m stuck waiting until Boardwalk empire for another great show to return because Mad Men decided to take the summer off. At least I have Game of Thrones.
So many loose ends…
How about when Shane paid the deputy to kill Doyle?
Does anyone else agree it would be nice to see Raylan win the occasional fight? I understand Coover had retard strength (and Raylan was hungover the 1st time). And Dickie got the drop on him with a baseball bat. And those two guys in the bar in season 1 teamed up on him, and he was drunk, and he more or less wanted to lose.
I understand that weaknesses make the character stronger, but c’mon. Strengths make them stronger, too.
He does shoot people often. Killing people makes you strong too, doesn’t it?
/hides bodies like Dexter
It’s incredible to me just how much this show stepped up its game from Season 1 (which, don’t get me wrong, was awesome). My only concern is that next year we may be facing a Dexter-esque Season 3 Letdown.
@Dux:
From what I’ve read, that was largely by design; with all the other crap he’s done to get on Art’s bad side this season, he had to tone down his violence a bit lest his character become a bit too extreme.
@0Tarin- so basically hire John Lithgow season 4 FTW????
Well if Ava survives,she’s probably only going to have one breast left (or left breast left, if you will), which is disappointing. Sorry to dissent, but the season took a real downturn for me when Boyd went back to straight up bad guy, and became a hell of a lot less interesting character. The circumstances at the end allowing Dickie to survive were also a way too obvious plot contrivance. Boyd gives him up that easily after what he just did to Ava? Give me a break.
Also: “Fix her as though your life depends on it, for surely it does.” Goggins just *wrecked* that line.
@Vicious:
If they bring Lithgow in and he somehow performs half as well as he did on Dexter, my TV may explode, as it is not designed to handle such high levels of awesome.
This may have been pointed out already, but I believe Mags Bennet and Arlo Givens played Dewey Cox’s parents.
/rips sink out of wall
@Dux – That’s the difference between a great show like Justified and a crap show like NCIS. You ever think Agent Gibbs gets his ass handed to him? Course not. When Raylan gets into a fight, you just don’t know if he’ll win, which makes for better television.
I actually squealed with delight when Ava got shot. When Devil walked out with bloody hands to talk to Boyd I actually prayed they finally killed her off, but nope.
Winona has a lot of things wrong with her. Can’t really trust her, she ended the marriage with Raylan by cheating on him, and she wants to be Raylan’s first priority.
Ava though, killed her husband (justified killing). Started sleeping with Raylan not long after, refused to listen to him, nearly got him fired, nearly got him killed, and then she ends up sleeping with her brother in law. Plus she sounds like an idiot.
Winona > Ava
It’s over already? Bummer. No i’ll just have to wait for Dexter to come on again.
Look I think we are all thinking the same thing so i’m just going to say it. Raylan deserves a three way with Winona and Ava.
Ummm..Smegga – Winona got Raylan to break the law and could’ve gotten him fired if Art had wanted to pursue it. And, he cheated on Ava with his then still married ex-wife & then tried to lie to her about it, so she had reason to be pissed at him. Both women have issues. I prefer the Ava character, but I think she’s better suited to be with Boyd.
And, as someone who does watch & enjoy her share of procedural TV – it really is wonderful to watch actors who aren’t just phoning it in.
Smegga- I’m not sayin’ he has to win every time. The way it stands now, if he’s not using a gun, we know he’s gonna loose.
0tarin- It does seem like he’s trying to get Art back on his side. He’s shot considerably fewer people since the evidence locker incident.
I’ve been watching since the first episode but my Dad hadn’t heard about it until he heard me discussing it. I decided he needed to be brought into the loop so I purchased a boxed set (burned mkv’s to DVD) and gave it to him. Last saturday. In 10 days he has watched every episode and we’ve had multiple discussions regarding plot points. He even produced for me a map of Kentucky and pointed out that the commute between Harlan and Lexington is a 7 hour drive. He loves the show but wanted me to know he identified a goof. I felt a little tear crawl down my cheek. Daddy was hating on something minor… just like his special little guy.
Steve Holt! – I wish they had let Mags live a little longer, if only to let Arlo/Pa Cox approach her to let her know that “the wrong kid died, goddamnit.”
As far as the Winona debate is concerned, her behavior this season was annoying but entirely believable and only problematic inasmuch as it seemed that the writers were working hard to make me dislike someone who looks like Natalie Zea–luckily for Winona, I have to agree with Matt, the high-waisted skirt/braless combo makes her pretty much bulletproof. Her refusal to allow Raylan to rescue Loretta, however, would’ve been pretty indefensibly selfish, especially after all that she had required him to risk to cover up her evidence vault snafu, but the fact that she has Raylan’s unborn child to worry about as well made her nagging less than awful.
@essequimodeia
Your Dad is partially correct. It’s about a 6-hour ROUNDTRIP from Lex to Harlan. I’ve driven it several times….it’s an awful commute, but scenery is nice in the fall.
As a Kentuckian, two things annoy me about Justified: most of the show is clearly shot in SoCal (I keep expecting the M*A*S*H helicopter to land when someone gets shot), and Harlan is 3 HOURS from Lexington…you don’t just “run down to Harlan real quick”. But correcting those things would merely make an awesome show “awesomer”. The first season started a little heavy on the hillbilly stereotypes, but by the end of Season One it had recovered nicely.
@Smello – Why is it that women hate Winona and love Ava?
I know Raylan cheated on Ava with her, but that was when Ava was being a bitch and refusing to leave Kentucky. There’s no justification for cheating on someone really, but Raylan was pissed about fighting with her and slept with Winona.
At the start of this season, we saw Boyd had moved into Ava’s house and she told him not to do anything criminal, otherwise she’d kick him out. Boyd gets caught up with the mine heist, and she jumps into bed with him and covers for him with the FBI.
Yeah, Winona stole the money. Cash that had been forgotten about for a long time, she confessed it to Raylan, and she worked with him to rectify that mistake.
It just irks me when people moan about Winona, yet overlook Ava being a hypocrite. She also pulled a gun on Raylan last week.
@Dux – Raylan has a good punch. Remember the guy in the bank with dynamite? He knocked him out cold. There have been a few others when he’s fought someone by hand and come out on top.
@Smegga – I don’t hate Winona. I just prefer Ava. And, I understand her reasoning for not leaving Kentucky. Raylan doesn’t do anything anyone tells him, he shouldn’t be all that shocked when folks don’t actually listen to him. As for the actresses, I have no real opinions on their looks/boobs/ability to go braless except to say that they’re both very pretty and I’m envious of their tiny waistlines.
I know I already voted in this universal debate at the beginning of the season, but here it is again.
Winona: I am an ass man. And shes got white girl ass syndrome. I dont care how braless you are. Although the effort is appreciated.
Ava: She looks like she lost 10 pounds between the filming of season one and two. From her tits and ass. But I still would take her first.
And as far as their characters. I think the writers did an excellent job of making them less sympathetic than they were in season one. But they made up for it with the Bennets.