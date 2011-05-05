Open Thread: ‘Bloody Harlan’

#FX #Timothy Olyphant #Justified
05.05.11 7 years ago 67 Comments

Unless I want to deal with angry comments demanding a post about “Justified,” I should probably address last night’s season finale (S2E13, “Bloody Harlan”), so consider this your open thread. I won’t divulge spoilers here — I’ll address some specifics in the comments — but I’ll acknowledge that it was a fitting and satisfying conclusion to one of the best seasons of television in recent memory (Season 2 of “Sons of Anarchy” and Season 3 of “Breaking Bad” are apt comparisons). A few stray thoughts:

  • The conflict between Boyd and the Bennetts was handled brilliantly: a slow burn of rising tension until the metaphorical and literal explosion.
  • The final scene between Mags and Raylan was a little too neat for me, but I enjoyed the callback.
  • For every scene where the show really feels like Kentucky — Boyd’s meeting on the bridge, for example — there’s an outside shot of a hillside that is obviously located in southern California. I really wish they filmed “Justified” on location.
  • As with the first season, the show closed with Brad Paisley’s “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” (video below). I might just listen to that song on repeat all day.
  • Kaitlyn Dever — the actress who plays Loretta — was incredible in her final scene.
  • I enjoyed the balance of concluding the big story arc while leaving a few dangling threads (Winona, Ava) for next season.

And that’s that for “Justified” until next winter. Have at it in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Timothy Olyphant#Justified
TAGSFXJUSTIFIEDTIMOTHY OLYPHANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP