Getty Image

The college admissions scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues” is so far from resolved not even Lori Loughlin, one of its key players, doesn’t seem to fully grasp she may be going to jail. But just because there hasn’t even been a trial or sentencing doesn’t matter in Hollywood. As per Entertainment Weekly, it’s already heading to television.

EW reports that Annapurna Television — the small-screen cousin to Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which has co-produced the likes of Zero Dark Thirty, Spring Breakers, Phantom Thread, and If Beale Street Could Talk — has optioned the rights to Accepted, Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz’s forthcoming nonfiction account of the scandal. Again, that book is not yet out, partly because the story is as yet unfinished.

The show will reportedly be one of those limited miniseries; indeed, the hired writer is DV DeVincentis, who won an Emmy for writing the “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” episode of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. There are no further details, such as who will play the scandal’s two most prominent figures, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, the latter who has already pleaded guilty and the former who has done the opposite.

Again, the scandal isn’t even over yet, but when it is, those following it will likely not have to wait long to binge-watch the TV version. Hopefully they don’t jump the gun à la In the Line of Duty: Ambush in Waco, the 1993 TV movie about the David Koresh-Branch Davidians saga that was rushed into production so quickly events were still unfolding as they were shooting. In fact, the film didn’t include the disastrous, deadly final stand-off, which had taken place only a month before the film aired. So let’s not do that again.

(Via EW)