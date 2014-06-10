‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: Welcome To Litchfield’s Mock Job Fair Day

Previously: Orange is the New Black: Season Two, Episode One
After the first episode’s Chicago trial bottle episode, “Looks Blue, Tastes Red” takes it back to Litchfield with a job fair-themed episode that nicely transitioned into finally giving us Taystee’s back story. We already saw a glimpse into her life beyond Litchfield during her brief stint in the outside world last season, however this episode delved more deeply into her tragic history. A bright, motivated kid with a natural inclination for science and math, in another life Taystee — a.k.a. Tasha — probably would have finished high school, gone to college, and gone on to have a successful career in the sciences. But as a child of the system with no family, no stable home life, no encouragement, guidance or resources — she eventually falls prey to “business woman” Vee Parker, (coolly played by Lorraine Toussaint) who filled the need for family and a sense of purpose.
In other goings-on, Pennsatucky is finally out of medical/solitary, and already being threatened by Warden Jerkbag since she knows that he knows what she knows about the night of the near-shiving, epic beatdown incident and his complete failure to do anything about it. Red is adjusting to life outside the kitchen both inside and outside of Litchfield, since that deal her family had with that food service company is now non-existent thanks to her exile. Oh, and although we had no Piper to kick around this episode, we did have plenty of Larry, who is still too dumb to take his father’s good advice to put his dick into other things that aren’t Piper (or pie).
Random thoughts:
- How perfect was the child actress who played Taystee as a kid? I’m sad that this is probably all we’ll see of her character. This kid like, Jane-from-Louie caliber nailed it.
- When flashback Taystee was singing Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” as the episode opened, did anyone else get temporarily confused because, didn’t that song just come out a few years ago? Oh, no: IT CAME OUT TWELVE YEARS AGO. Congratulations, you are old.
- Well, so long, Little Boo. You were a cute dog and nice to have around until they managed to write you out in the most horrifying way possible. Also I take back Big Boo’s #4 status in my Inmate Ranking because that is just sick and wrong and WRONG.
- Figueroa is still up to no good and I wanted to kick her in the crotch after she snapped at Taystee. It is going to be utterly spectacular when she finally receives her comeuppance.
- I don’t even know their names, but Ginger Methneck inmate’s confession about Pennsatucky to Haggard Methneck inmate is probably not going to go so well for her. Be interesting to see how that plays out.
- A big kudos to the OITNB makeup department for the amazing job they did making Pennsatucky having her face almost Red Viper’ed. The actress who plays Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) is actually really attractive in real life, but between this and her stint on Sons of Anarchy, boy if she doesn’t have the skank typecast nailed down.
- I mean really:
- LOL @ Larry’s dad taking him to a gay bath house because he had a Groupon.
- Is it me or are they laying the groundwork for Larry and Polly f*cking? Jesus Larry, your dad told you to go put your dick in something but NOT YOUR EX-FIANCE’S BEST FRIEND.
- Taystee’s surrogate mom Vee makes her Litchfield debut in the end. Whee! How is this going to throw a f*ckwrench into the prison dynamic? From just the little we’ve seen of Lorraine Toussaint’s character so far, I’m pretty excited.
She’s got a point.
I can’t even tell you how much Poussey is my favorite.
Oh and this, too.
Poor Red.
This season was soooooo good.
I love Rosa!
Something happens to the dog? I’m out.
martin, quit spoilin shit for people who haven’t binged (for fucks sake)
Nothing bad happened. Little Boo just got written off.
Shitfuck!
Dayanara and her mother are The Worst.
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Just in case it wasn’t clear that Red is Russian, that gif settles it.
That still of Pennsatucky makes her mouth actually look worse than the Chinese prisoner Brad Pitt bribes with a stick of gum at the beginning of Spy Game. Ugh.
Horrifying, or obvious?
Poussey was describing being a lifeguard.
Can we get a thread for those of us who’ve burned through the entire series already? I can’t contain myself to just this far.
Reddit’s /r/orangeisthenewblack has threads for every episode (and there are some pretty good discussions going on there).
Were you as flummoxed as I was that the writers don’t know when hurricane season is? I mean, they were off by months (and it was apparently a hurricane sparing the entirety of the Upper West Side). Or the suggestion that a liberal nun would have been a vocal supporter of the Contras? Details like that really took the show down a few notches in my book.
Damn, I thought Polly and Piper were sisters.
C’mon Orange, when are we going to get Flaca and her 8th street Latina friend Maritza realize they are both hot pieces of ass, rotting away in jail, and that they should get naked and experiment with each other.
Also, I can related to those stupid aptitude tests. They are the worst.
Overall, better than the first episode, but still weak.They aren’t exactly being subtle with the foreshadowing, which is unfortunate. Jason Biggs’ character is a dumb dumb.
just you wait…
Was I the only person terribly annoyed with the horrible dubbing of Pennsatucky when she first reappeared? Girl has a mouth of tender broken teeth, let her mumble, make a joke out of it, instead of crystal clear audio dialogue with perfect pronunciation.
Yeah, that was pretty bad.
That caught me too.
I like Piper and all, but I’m kind of glad she took a backseat in this episode. She might be the least interesting character now, especially if Alex is gone.
I agree.
Piper is the absolute worst. The less face time for her, the better the show is.
Needs more Mendez.
Publishing this 4 days after the rest of your readers finished this disappointing season seems like a waste of time.
You finished the season? Jesus, you need to make better use of your freedom.
People like discussing things they watched in common. There’s like five recaps a week on this site. What’s more likely to get clicks; whenever recaps in order or a massive page all at once (probably GASP…NINE DAYS after everyone’s watched them)?
Aside from being a whiner, you’re right; season was not that great.
Poussay has slowly become my favorite inmate because she seems on the ball, and distrustful of V off the bat (I’m only on episode 3). And yeah what was with Larry and Pipers friend? It seemed like she was putting the vibes out to him too. It was nice to see her topless
I’m glad that there’s more Nicky Nichols in my life.