‘Orange Is The New Black’ Meets ‘Flappy Bird’ With Netflix’s ‘Feisty Chicken’

06.06.14

Want to feel as frustrated as some of the women from Orange Is The New Black? Looking to take a break from the new season? Well Netflix has put together the perfect annoying time waster with their very own clone of Flappy Bird called Feisty Chicken.

In the game, you take the role of the legendary chicken that eluded the cast in season one and navigate your way through the prison fences. So basically Flappy Bird with barbed wire instead of Mario pixels.

Play the game over here and reminiscence about that time when Flappy Bird disappeared from the market, allowing folks to write articles upon articles about it and poison the well. I hate myself.

