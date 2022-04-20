I’m a simple man who enjoys simple things, like a warm stack of chocolate chip pancakes, a Sunday afternoon nap, and notoriously handsome actor Oscar Isaac playing with puppies. The Moon Knight star dropped by The Late Show on Tuesday, where host Stephen Colbert enlisted his help in trying to get some rescue dogs adopted on behalf of New York’s North Shore Animal League.

Isaac and Colbert made up “flattering lies” for each of the adoptable dogs “to make you want to adopt them even more.” Such as: Sterling, a basset hound mix, has “memorized the bathroom codes for every Starbucks in the country,” while Alma, a potcake (just in time for April 20) mix, is a “champion marathon runner, even better she’s agreed to attach your Fitbit to her collar, so now all those steps can be yours.” And let’s not forget labrador mix Goose, who was one of Isaac’s co-stars in Best Picture nominee Dune. “She played the most challenging role of all: Timmy Chalamet’s soft, fluffy hair,” he joked.

You can watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert clip above.

And to learn more about the North Shore Animal League, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, click here.