Oscars Recap: James Franco Is Awesome

FilmDrunk is going to have all the results of who won this and that at the Academy Awards, but the Oscar telecast fallsinto my realm of coverage, and I’ll come straight out and say it: I loved Anne Hathaway and James Franco as hosts. Hathaway was her usual manic theater-geek babe, and Franco, in the simplest terms possible, does not give a F about the Oscars. JAMES FRANCO AIN’T CARE. No Oscar host in history has ever tried less than James Franco, and for that I salute him. You’ve heard of performance art? James Franco makes performance graffiti.
Other points of discussion:
- I have a blast by going to an Oscar party every year. It’s got three of my favorite pastimes: drinking, gambling (I won the Oscar pool this year!), and judging people. It’s the best Sunday outside of football season.
- Would you sleep with Mila Kunis, or would you kill a man to sleep with Mila Kunis?
- Jennifer Lawrence wore the evening gown equivalent of a “Baywatch” swimsuit. That is not a complaint.
- Yikes, Kirk Douglas. He makes Al Davis look vivacious. However, once I managed to stop staring at the acres of skin that comprise his earlobes, his little filibuster was pretty funny.
- Hey, I liked The King’s Speech. But Tom Hooper as Best Director? In the words of lina-lamont: “Darren Aronofsky, David Fincher, the Coen brothers, and David O. Russell all made extraordinary movies this year that felt like they couldn’t have been made by anyone else, because of the unique and innovative vision they each brought to their respective films.” Tom Hooper is basically Barry Switzer.
- Roman Polanski likes Jeff Bridges’s style:
Franco’s “I don’t care about your silly little awards and I’d rather be anywhere other than here” attitude is an admirable enough (I guess), it makes for damned boring TV. Don’t host the Oscars if you don’t want to host the Oscars.
Could you please list a few highlights? I’m being serious, not sarcastic. I can’t think of one memorable moment that involved the hosts. I mean.. MAYBE when she sang…?
Maybe this says a lot about me, but Scarlett Johansson’s trashy sex hair was doing things to me. THINGS, I tell you.
My favorite moment of 2011 so far is after the technical awards were presented, Franco looked in the camera and said dryly, “Congratulations, Nerds.” For that line alone, Franco is the best host ever.
Award shows aren’t really my thing but I got dragged to a party this year and found myself enjoying the whole thing- thanks in no small part to Franco approaching hosting the oscars like I approached being at an oscar party.
/ also won the betting pool.
// monday hangovers are the worst.
I loved the Oscars this year. My favorite moment was when I got three back-to-back double kills in Battlefield and simultaneously unlocked all the of Engineer class weapons. My wife watched that gay shit upstairs.
oh and ‘Congratulations, nerds.’ is my new email signature.
Is there a dumber looking person on the planet than Franco? You could actually see him getting more stupid.
But for those complaining about the hosts: Anne Hathaway is still gorgeous and would you rather have Billy Crystal?
To elaborate on my original comment, I was neither drunk nor gambling nor paying much attention after the almost unbearable introduction. Under different circumstances, maybe I could have found something enjoyable as the other commenters clearly did.
NYU, WHAT UP!
James Franco is a PhD student at Yale, so I’m not sure that you can really call him stupid………..
Franco might be one of the coolest guys on the planet right now, but his “hosting” was awful. At best, he looked tired. At worst, he was disinterested. Terrible telecast, just drug and drug and drug. I’d take Baldwin/Martin 10x before this crap again. Next year, find someone who gives a shit.
I liked Jennifer Lawrence’s dress better when Scarlet Johansen wore it a few years ago.
I go to Yale. Believe me, there are some real idiots here. (“Kind of like you, har har durp…”)
I suppose we could argue that since he went to Yale he’s a genius. Or we could argue that George W. Bush went to Yale. But I prefer to argue that *points to crotch*.
Franco proved his cocksuckery to the masses.
I thought both hosts were pretty abysmal–although whoever wrote the sketches should be drawn and quartered. I really can’t get behind the “manic theater-geek babe” thing about Anne Hathaway, but they wanted eye candy and in that respect it succeeded. Still, Gervais should’ve hosted it.
The best part of the Oscars was realizing how much faster I could spew out hate using Swype on my Droid. Thanks, Oscars!
Matt, could I kill Mila Kunis instead? She dated Mac Culkin so the douchiness that passed from him currently resides in her vagina.
I didn’t watch this as I’m over here and have to work today. Although my work day ends in 12 minutes, yay!
Jennifer Lawrence should have won for Winter’s Bone though, not Portman.
Timberlake FTW!
Christ, that was bad.
Everyone involved — take a lap.
That Jennifer Lawrence photo makes me want to put my hand in my pants. Next to the other one.
I need to hug Jennifer Lawrence in the worst possible way.
PS That Oscar telecast sucked
Best Franco moment was during the pre-game: super-stoned laugh at an otherwise not funny question, then squinty eyes through the balance of the interview.
/Glad someone else thought Franco was entertaining and Kirk Douglass (minus disturbingly long earlobes) was fantastic
That’s why I love my doctor.
He really doesnt care to help me and just takes my money.
I, for one, would love to see Billy Crystal back and, from the ovation he received from the audience, I think most of them would too. Franco couldn’t of looked more like a deer in the headlights if he tried & Anne Hathaway kept giggling like a giddy schoolgirl. It was a snooze fest!!
FACEBOOK CAMPAIGN TO PETITION HOLOGRAM BOB HOPE TO HOST THE 2012 OSCARS!
For all of you down on James Franco; let’s see if you can host the Oscars when you are THAT stoned.
I loved Anne Hathaway last night, she hosted the whole thing by herself, it was like James wasn’t even there. What was that about? Other than that Sandra Bullock was the funniest (can she host next year?) along with Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr, Russell Brand and Helen Mirren. Colin Firth was a darling too and Natalie is just too adorable.
James Franco can do no wrong in my eyes. Even if he did dress in drag and look bored as hell the entire night. Yah gotta give the guy credit…he had to share a stage with Anne Hathaway and all her “wooping”…AND he managed to tweet the entire night. Love him.