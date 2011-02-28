Oscars Recap: James Franco Is Awesome

02.28.11 7 years ago 30 Comments

FilmDrunk is going to have all the results of who won this and that at the Academy Awards, but the Oscar telecast fallsinto my realm of coverage, and I’ll come straight out and say it: I loved Anne Hathaway and James Franco as hosts. Hathaway was her usual manic theater-geek babe, and Franco, in the simplest terms possible, does not give a F about the Oscars. JAMES FRANCO AIN’T CARE. No Oscar host in history has ever tried less than James Franco, and for that I salute him. You’ve heard of performance art? James Franco makes performance graffiti.

Other points of discussion:

  • I have a blast by going to an Oscar party every year. It’s got three of my favorite pastimes: drinking, gambling (I won the Oscar pool this year!), and judging people. It’s the best Sunday outside of football season.
  • Would you sleep with Mila Kunis, or would you kill a man to sleep with Mila Kunis?
  • Jennifer Lawrence wore the evening gown equivalent of a “Baywatch” swimsuit. That is not a complaint.
  • Yikes, Kirk Douglas. He makes Al Davis look vivacious. However, once I managed to stop staring at the acres of skin that comprise his earlobes, his little filibuster was pretty funny.
  • Hey, I liked The King’s Speech. But Tom Hooper as Best Director? In the words of lina-lamont: “Darren Aronofsky, David Fincher, the Coen brothers, and David O. Russell all made extraordinary movies this year that felt like they couldn’t have been made by anyone else, because of the unique and innovative vision they each brought to their respective films.” Tom Hooper is basically Barry Switzer.
  • Roman Polanski likes Jeff Bridges’s style:

