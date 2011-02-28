Oscars Recap: James Franco Is Awesome

FilmDrunk is going to have all the results of who won this and that at the Academy Awards, but the Oscar telecast fallsinto my realm of coverage, and I’ll come straight out and say it: I loved Anne Hathaway and James Franco as hosts. Hathaway was her usual manic theater-geek babe, and Franco, in the simplest terms possible, does not give a F about the Oscars. JAMES FRANCO AIN’T CARE. No Oscar host in history has ever tried less than James Franco, and for that I salute him. You’ve heard of performance art? James Franco makes performance graffiti.

Other points of discussion: