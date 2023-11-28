Warner Bros. Will Not Be Removing ‘Looney Tunes’ From Max After All?

After spending Monday evening getting dragged on social media following reports that Looney Tunes will be removed from Max at the end of the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the classic cartoon is not leaving the platform. According to the studio, a recent press release accidentally included Looney Tunes on a list of titles that won’t be available on the streaming service in January. Once media outlets noticed the crown jewel of Warner Bros. Animation would no longer be available on Warner Bros. streaming service, the headlines and furious social media posts started flying.

However, WBD is claiming that this was all a mistake.

“Looney Tunes was included in error as a title leaving the platform,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement to Deadline. “This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.”

Was this really an oversight, though? Warner Bros. has already backtracked once this month after facing backlash over another Looney Tunes property: The Coyote vs. Acme movie starring John Cena. Warner Bros. had attempted to shelve the film for a tax write-off, but instead, the studio was meant with swift resistance. Warner Bros. quickly backtracked and announced that Coyote vs. Acme would be shopped to other streamers.

That being said, mistakes on streaming lists do happen, so who knows what really went down with this latest Looney Tunes fiasco.

(Via Deadline)