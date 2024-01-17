Thanks to a staggering amount of Emmy wins for Succession and The White Lotus, HBO was riding high coming off the awards ceremony. To tout the network’s success, longtime HBO executive Casey Bloys sat down for an interview on the state of its programming.

However, it wasn’t entirely all cheery topics. Bloys was asked about the recent cancelation of the Max series Our Flag Means Death, which was a huge bummer to fans of the pirate show. Bloys addressed why Our Flag had to walk the plank and whether Season 3 might be able to set sail elsewhere.

Off topic here, but Our Flag Means Death was recently canceled after two seasons. A petition to revive the show that has more than 50,000 signatures and the fan campaign has raised north of $20,000 to buy ads to save the show. Why was it canceled and what would it take to bring it back? Nobody likes to cancel a show. But the fact of the matter is the numbers weren’t there for a renewal. But I will say, whenever we cancel a show, if a creator can set it up elsewhere, we support them. That is an option for Our Flag; it didn’t make sense for us but it might be for someone else. We let the producers know if they can find a home, we’ll be supportive of that.

It looks the chance for a Season 3 didn’t sink to the bottom of Davy Jones’ locker, and OK, that’s enough pirate puns. We’ll be good now. Promise.

Our Flag Means Death Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Max.

