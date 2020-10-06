HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider scored high ratings and also left the door ajar for more. El Cuco had seemingly been defeated, as with the book, but then a final scene showed Holly Gibney apparently afflicted with an El Cuco scratch, so thank you very much for those chills, screenwriter Richard Price. Jason Bateman, who directed some episodes and appeared as Terry Maitland, later told Collider that HBO was considering taking a second swing at the bogeyman, and now, Yul Vazquez (who played Yunis, the voice of reason next to Ben Mendelsohn’s Ralph) is adding fuel to that fire.

Yes, my man, Yunis, survived last season, and the man who portrayed him is suggesting a comeback. While speaking with ComicBook to promote Hulu’s Books of Blood (based upon Clive Barker’s work), Vazquez confirmed that “it’s not a limited series.” He obviously realized that he couldn’t say too much, so he repeated himself, and yup, it sure sounds like what Bateman previously said (“I know that they’re talking about it and Richard Price is playing with some ideas and taking some first steps”) is still to be believed. Bateman had also added that a Season 2 would obviously be “a complete free-ball,” given that Season 1 covered all of King’s book, but Price’s changes to the source material only made the story better, so I have faith that it could happen.

As for Price, he previously suggested to IndieWire that HBO would be game for a second season. “There’s no such thing as a series that, if it does well, they’re not going to want a second season,” he said at the time. Given that the show gathered such an intense following (including horror icon Robert Englund), fingers are crossed over here.

However, we should not expect to see El Cuco host/weird bar manager Claude return, since actor Paddy Considine just joined the Game of Thrones prequel as a lead. And even though people really wanna see more Cynthia Erivo, here’s what I think about a lack of Claude and Doppelganger Claude in a second season.

