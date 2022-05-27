‘Ozark’ Is #1 On Streaming Charts With Its Final Episodes

Jason Bateman recently praised the working environment on Ozark (spoilers), saying that he’d “do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn’t happen often.” Netflix might take him up on that offer, because the final episodes of the dark crime series’ final season have put it head and shoulders above the competition for streaming eyeballs. Based on the Nielsen ratings in the last week of April 2022, Ozark captured 2.58 billion viewing minutes, and while it also moved up on the charts, the second-place Grace and Frankie clocked in at 701 million. That’s a huge gap that puts Ozark on a different plane of existence and could have Netflix’s mouth watering for more lakeside money laundering.

Netflix held 8 of the 10 top spots for the week, with Disney+’s Moon Knight grabbing third place with 681 million viewing minutes, and Amazon Prime Video’s Outer Range taking eighth place with 343 million.

As the final season closed out, showrunner Chris Mundy talked enthusiastically about spinoff possibilities ala Breaking Bad, saying, “It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch. There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there. There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things.”

So, a separate show where Killer Mike gives more sage advice? Excellent.

