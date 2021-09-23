Dominic Valente/Hulu
TV

Padma Lakshmi Defends ‘Top Chef’ Doing Its Next Season In Texas Despite The State’s Batsh*t New Abortion Restrictions

by:

While The Wire creator David Simon is asking Twitter for recommendations about places that can double for Dallas that are nowhere near Texas and its batsh*t new abortion restrictions, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is busy defending the foodie reality show’s decision to continue shooting its new season in Houston.

As The Wrap noted, Lakshmi took to Twitter to respond to the backlash against Bravo for not pulling production on its upcoming 19th season out of Texas following the state’s decision to enact a near-total abortion ban and rob women of their right to choose. The way she sees it, by staying in Texas, Top Chef is helping the very same people the abortion ban is targeting.

Texans are up against so much right now- a hateful anti-abortion bill, erasure of voting rights, and a humanitarian &amp; Constitutional crisis at the border. Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. Its govt &amp; the majority of its ppl oppose @GovAbbott ‘s heinous bills.

Our show highlights the small businesses that hire the very same women, BIPOC ppl &amp; low-income folks that these laws harm most. Only 11% of Americans believe that abortion should be illegal. The govt doesn’t have the right to force ppl to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

Lakshmi then shared that she was working with organizations on the ground in Texas to protect women’s rights, and shared some abortion funds to which people can donate.

She also shared some statistics about abortion, including the fact that “only 11 percent of Americans say abortion should always be illegal.”

The responses to Lakshmi’s tweets were… mixed:

Top Chef season 19, which is already shooting in Houston, is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

(Via The Wrap)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×