Pam & Tommy looks fantastic, but even in the extremely unlikely event that it’s a dud, the Hulu series has an all-time great tagline: “The Greatest Story Ever Sold.” Beautiful. The aforementioned greatest story involves Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who have their sex tape stolen by a mullet-sporting scumbag. If “sex tape,” “mullet,” and “scumbag” all appearing in the same sentence doesn’t get you to watch Pam & Tommy, I don’t know what to tell you. Enjoy your non-mullet programming, I guess.

The Mötley Crüe drummer and Baywatch actress are played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James, who wanted to get in touch with Anderson before filming started.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically,” James told Net-a-Porter. When asked if she reached out independently, the Cinderella star replied, “Yes. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

A friend of Anderson’s informed the Sun that “Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never. She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.” Another pal of hers, Hole singer Courtney Love, wrote on Facebook in a since-deleted post that Pam & Tommy is “f*cking outrageous,” and that its existence was “further causing” Anderson “complex trauma.”

Anderson herself has not officially commented on the show.

Pam & Tommy premieres on Hulu on February 2.

