One upside of the ongoing two-pronged WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — apart from writers and actors uniting to demand better rights from studio heads, of course — is that it’s brought some iconic casts back together (That and good signs.). Who doesn’t love a reunion, especially when they’re done in the name of equitable pay? On Friday some of the Parks and Recreation crew teamed back up to stand up to the AMPTP overlords. Not everyone was there, but you know who was? Li’l Sebastian.

Aubrey brought Lil Sebastian to the strike, those companies are DONE for pic.twitter.com/gIV6ko9Tbt — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) August 11, 2023

The AMPTP is no match for the “Parks and Rec” gang. Don’t mess with Li’l Sebastian. #SAGAFTRAstrong #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/XdGFqf5Xn5 — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) August 11, 2023

PARKS & REC IS AT AMAZON. A lil trailer pulled up…..!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZtkoYEV22t — WGA Board Candidate Jonterri Gadson (@JaytotheTee) August 11, 2023

As per Deadline, a good chunk of the NBC workplace comedy’s vast ensemble cast joined a picket outside the Amazon Studios in Culver City. Some big names were absent, including Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt. But that’s okay because those who did appear included Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Ben Schwartz, Alison Becker, Krik Fox, Joe Mande, Susan Yeagley, Allan McLeod, and Colton Dunn.

Also present was the Pawnee’s aforementioned beloved mini-horse, who first appeared in Season 3 as a beloved fixture of the annual Harvest Festival. On the show, Li’l Sebastian passed away later in the season, only to return in Season 6 as a hologram. In real life, the mini-horse that played Li’l Sebastian is standing with their erstwhile costars for change in Hollywood.

Li’l Sebastian wasn’t the only unexpected Parks and Rec guest on the picket line. Sam Elliott, who played Ron Dunn, Ron Swanson’s much peppier counterpart in Eagleton, whom Ron did not much like, partly because he’s a vegan.

Love that Eagleton Ron/Sam Elliott showed up for the Parks & Rec #SAGAFTRA picket line pic.twitter.com/4rGBxkj1v5 — Annie (@BadgrGrl21) August 12, 2023

It’s not the first time this year some of the Parks and Rec team have reunited. When Aubrey Plaza hosted SNL back in January, she and Poehler teamed up to unleash Leslie Knope and April Ludgate upon Weekend Update.

(Via Deadline)