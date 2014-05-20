Patton Oswalt’s Wife Would Rather He Go To Strip Clubs Than Play Dungeons And Dragons

Besides being a Twitter master who confronts internet trolls with aplomb, Patton Oswalt is also on some next level nerd sh*t. On last night’s Pete Holmes Show, he shared some silly 4 AM thoughts and talked about his love of Dungeons & Dragons and his wife’s preference that he and his middle-aged friends would go to a strip club instead of rolling up initiative to attack an orc with a vorpal sword.
He also referenced the delightful photo of him in 6th grade happily clutching a Monster Manual in a yearbook photo of the Dungeons & Dragons Club. “Look at the joy in that face!” he says. “What happened? Oh, wait a minute. Carbs.”
This is all just an excuse for us to post a classic audio clip from Nerd Poker, wherein Patton Oswalt drops by to sing a indubitably NSFW ditty about everyone’s D&D character.
He joked about all the strip clubs here, but it’s time for him to just make the move.
The experience is roughly the same, trust me.
First off, who still plays DnD? Pathfinder people! Better game by a mile.
Isn’t Pathfinder just an old version of AD&D?
Its stripped down 2nd Edition DnD masquerading as an actual game, most people i know that play it just add a ton of DnD rules to it and pretend its different. In short, Hipster DnD.
Team HeroClix here. Also a Dominion fan. But I have heard good things about Pathfinder and wouldn’t mind learning to play.
Pathfinder is more of a stripped down version of 3rd Ed, which is a hell of a lot better than the stripped down bullshit WoC calls 4th Ed. 4th Ed…now that’s Hipster DnD.
So, you guys just post anything you can find about this toad-faced weirdo? How much is he paying you? You post some random article about him every day. Give it a rest already.
The last time I posted about him was in December.
You hate him so much that you clicked on the article, voting with your click for more Patton Oswalt articles, thus perpetuating the cycle. If you don’t enjoy the subject of an article, don’t click on it. It’s not hard. The rest of us do it all the time.
@ludditeandroid i think you should post more if it drives this guy away.
And I assume you arent a basement dwelling neck beard at all with a comment like that.
@SPONGE Is right, its why i don’t click on Dustin Rowles articles anymore
@The Curse of Marino I’m not a basement dweller but I do currently have a neckbeard. It’s a playoff beard, though. See the avatar.
If his character can afford a Vorpal Sword, or enchant any weapon to be vorpal, that better be one high-powered Orc, otherwise it’s not even a contest.
But seriously, Patton Oswalt is great.
(And yes, I am just joking around, I’m not taking the vorpal sword thing seriously at all. I just remembered that this is the Internet, and people can and will assume I’m seriously being that nitpicky.)
Yeah, I typed “Beholder” first, but “orc” with “vorpal” just has a better ring to it.
I can identify with the dwarf character who dies hilariously. I once played a dwarf named ‘Skippy Bildo’ whose entire existence was trying to kill everyone else in the party in absurd ways as revenge for mostly imagined wrongs. I never sang though……………….