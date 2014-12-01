Patton Oswalt Is Returning To ‘Justified’, Also Comments On Bill Cosby And Twitter

“You underestimate me at your peril.” So says Constable Bob Sweeney, played by UPROXX favorite Patton Oswalt on four episodes of Justified last year. We were hoping the character would bumble his way back into the final season of the show, and we have great news on that front.
On Friday, Oswalt was a guest on Pardcast-a-Thon 2014, a thirteen-hour live video podcast which raised over $140,000 for Smile Train this year. During the show, at 7:11 PM PST, he mentioned he had just finished shooting another episode of Justified. To be fair, the charity fundraiser wasn’t the first place he revealed the news. We somehow missed it when he tweeted this:
Sh*t’s about to get real.
But the talk of Justified wasn’t the only interesting thing to come out of Oswalt’s appearance on the charity Pardcast-a-thon. Oswalt touched briefly on how he just can’t watch Bill Cosby anymore without thinking about the allegations. Then he expressed that he really didn’t want to use his time on the show to talk about Cosby, at which point co-host Pat Francis lobbed a softball question about Agents Of SHIELD, a sudden topic change about which Oswalt joked, “That’s like getting a rental car up to 90 then putting it in reverse.” Then Francis replied, “Bill Cosby just got cast in Agents Of SHIELD.” Oswalt’s response was perfect: “F*CK!” followed shortly thereafter by, “He’s playing Professor Rape.”
Shortly before that exchange, at 7:00 PM PST, he confirmed that he’s going to stay off Twitter every summer from now on. He took last summer off social media with good reason and emerged on the other side of summer 15 pounds lighter, saying he “built a sustainable small-yield garden for my daughter and learned knife throwing.”
After his Twitter and Facebook hiatus, he said, “I think I’m going to do this every summer. June 1 to post–Labor Day. Eyes up, logged off.” During the Pardcast-a-thon, rather than saying he was thinking about it, he was certain about staying off Twitter every summer. Can’t really say that I blame him. Arguing with toolbags on Twitter isn’t nearly as fulfilling as staying in the human world.
While not as fantastic as the return of Jackie Nevada would be, the prospect of seeing Constable Bob turning someone else into beef stew pleases me greatly.
I hope they get him a new car, that Gremlin is lame. To be authentic they need a turd-brown Cutlass with a vinyl roof in the final stages of leprosy and at least two fenders in primer gray. Also a flame-letter decal on the hood: “Drewbacca”.
The only thing that would help me cope with Justified ending is a Constable Bob spinoff show.
This was my first year watching the Pardcastathon. Aukerman’s segment was the highlight for me, and I’m worried that there’s no way to re-watch it, or watch the first half of the ‘thon, which I missed.
Oh, apparently it’ll be downloadable for $20 at some point, cool.
Last year it was up for sale a week later. I ended up passing out around 1 am so I’m looking forward to downloading it to finish it off. Ben Schwartz and Wink Martindale were the highlights for the first half.
I missed most of it until around Kevin Nealon’s segment, including a long phone call that came right when Benny Schwaz showed up, argh. Looking forward to downloading it to finish it off! Thanks for the time-frame.
The only thing that would help me cope with Justified ending is a Tim Gutterson spinoff show.