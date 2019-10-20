Though actor Chance Crawford’s supposed bulge in a jokey poster has dominated coverage of Amazon’s The Boys following its summer premiere, the superhero satire’s second season is well into production. What’s more, series creator Eric Kripke surprised his Twitter followers on Thursday with a startling casting announcement that’s sure to please fans of the show and its comic book origins. AP Bio alum Patton Oswalt had landed a “secret role” in the upcoming new season, and he has already finished filming it.

“Thank you Patton Oswalt, that was AMAZING!” Kripke tweeted Thursday evening, along with a photo of Oswalt and himself. Several hashtags accompanied the post, including the phrase “#SecretRole,” thereby indicating that Oswalt’s specific involvement in The Boys‘ second season is being kept tightly under wraps.

The news of Oswalt’s casting also comes pretty late in principal production. Amazon announced it was renewing The Boys for another season just ahead of the first season’s premiere, and various professional listings have indicated filming began on June 17th and would continue until November 1st. So, either the comedian’s “secret role” is a minor one in the grand scheme of the show — or it doesn’t require his physical presence as much as it does his voice work. Oswalt is no stranger to voice acting, so there’s a strong possibility his The Boys role specifically required such skills.