Did You Know Paul Giamatti Is Dating The Actress Who Played His Dominatrix On ‘Billions’? You Do Now

Paul Giamatti is a relatable icon for going to In-N-Out Burger after winning a Golden Globe for his extremely good performance in The Holdovers (if he took the french fries home and plopped them into the toaster oven to make them more crispy, even better). Less relatable, but equally iconic, is that he’s dating the actress who played his dominatrix on Billions, Clara Wong.

The relationship was confirmed during Giamatti’s acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. “I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend Clara Wong. Why you bother with me, I don’t know why,” he said (this was after he noted that “surely this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who has played a man who smells like fish”).

It’s unclear how long Paul and Clara have been dating, but they’ve worked together for years. She has appeared in seven episodes of his Showtime series Billions, dating all the way back to season one in 2016.

Specifically, she played Troy, a dominatrix visited by Giamatti’s character, Chuck.

Wong shared a picture of Giamatti (in a Dolphins hat) on his birthday last year.

And in 2022:

I need a poster of this:

You can watch Giamatti’s speech below.

