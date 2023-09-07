Paul McCartney has just seen a face. Bob Odenkirk’s face, specifically.

The Beatles legend recently revealed that he’s making his way through Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad that’s arguably better than the original. In response to a question on his website about what he watches when he’s on tour, McCartney replied, “I just go to ‘New Releases’ and unfortunately they’re not new – I’ve seen most of them! They don’t update them quick enough for me.” He continued, “On car journeys, I watch stuff on my iPad which can be films or series. I’m currently on Better Call Saul and it’s a good one.”

He has to admit Better Call Saul is getting better all the time (even though it’s, uh, over).

If I was given five minutes to interview McCartney about anything I wanted, including the Beatles, Wings, or his cameo on The Simpsons, I would ask him, “Why hasn’t Rhea Seehorn won an Emmy?”

At least there’s still time: the actress, who gave a remarkable performance as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series against five people from The White Lotus, Gerri from Succession, and The Crown‘s Elizabeth Debicki. Why is she in the supporting category? That would be question number two for Paul.

The Emmy Awards air on January 15, 2024. Macca will be watching.