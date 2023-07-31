Following the news that Paul Reubens died at age 70 following a private battle with cancer, the tributes started pouring in on social media as fans celebrated the comedy actor’s beloved role as Pee-Wee Herman. There was also plenty of love for his standout performance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as Reubens’ hilarious 30 Rock cameo.

Thanks to being a permanent fixture in the Hollywood comedy scene going all the way back to the ’80s, Reubens accrued a wealth of celebrity friends who also joined in remembering the late actor.

No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 31, 2023

William Shakespeare — Cher (@cher) July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2023

Just heard that Paul Reubens died. He brought me so much joy, and getting to know him was a gift. Truly one of my heroes. @peeweeherman — Andy Richter@actualandyrichter.bsky.social (@AndyRichter) July 31, 2023

This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul. https://t.co/l76VIXHl50 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 31, 2023

Aw man… Pee-wee Herman has ridden off to heaven. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for giving us Pee-wee. You made yours truly a fan and you were one of the nice guys. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) July 31, 2023

Comedy Bang Bang host Scott Aukerman shared an especially lovely tribute to Reubens on Instagram, as well.

And, as proof of a life well-lived, the Muppets chimed in, too.

We absolutely loved Paul Reubens! Whether he was delighting audiences as the iconic Pee-wee Herman or being given the “Honorary Muppet Award” in Muppet Magazine in 1987, he brought a burst of joy, creativity, and laughter everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/eMMNWg7QeY — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 31, 2023

You can scroll through more Paul Reubens tributes below:

RIP to the legendary Paul Reubens. This scene will never not be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/0Pmi9K6rWa — Eli Pinkerman (@eli_pinkerman) July 31, 2023

I’m absolutely gutted.

PeeWee Herman showed me it was okay to be weird. He got me through my childhood. Rest in peace, Paul Reubens. 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/218cYZOZkj — docstache (@HollidaysStache) July 31, 2023

The way Paul Reubens stole every Buffy The Vampire Slayer scene he was in… pic.twitter.com/0OHrnBLSpu — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 31, 2023

Lots of talk about Paul Reubens as Pee Wee (and rightfully so) but his turn as an adult Habsburg child on 30 Rock still remains one of the funniest episodes of television I've ever seen. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/M4ED28taeY — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) July 31, 2023

Man. R.I.P. Paul Reubens. Pee-Wee's Playhouse and your movies let an entire generation know it was okay to be goofy and weird. pic.twitter.com/npdr8iJo1a — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 31, 2023

RIP Paul Reubens; what a fun life he led pic.twitter.com/HjQ30WOe5n — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) July 31, 2023

Favorite Paul Reubens character was far and away “The Spleen” from MYSTERY MEN. Cracked me up that he’d stay in character around set. RIP man. You’re a legend. pic.twitter.com/1nRzq3BhlP — Erick Lorinc 🎃 (@ErickLorinc) July 31, 2023

RIP Paul Reubens. PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE is a foundational text for me. pic.twitter.com/JTcLQONmH6 — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) July 31, 2023

This gif from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, surely the most enduring film centered on a trip to San Antonio, lives in a file on my desktop for any occasion when the name of my hometown comes up. RIP to the forever weird and wonderful Paul Reubens. Tell 'em Large Marge sent you. pic.twitter.com/hcsXJGGKMt — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) July 31, 2023

paul reubens (pee wee) obviously had a looong career full of highs but i truly think that his guest role on 30 rock was one of the funniest appearances of all time pic.twitter.com/PXMbzoQbt3 — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) July 31, 2023