Paul Rudd Got In The (Nicolas) Cage On ‘SNL’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.18.14 5 Comments

Paul Rudd got in the cage, and now Ant Man will never be the same. Head to 5:45 in the clip below to learn all about National Treasure 3: Tea Bagging the Magna Carta.

(Also, THE SEASON OF GLASS OF SOY MILK COLIN JOST IS NOW OVER. YAY!)


Weekend Update with Cecily Strong & Colin Jost… by HumanSlinky

