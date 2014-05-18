Paul Rudd Got In The (Nicolas) Cage On ‘SNL’

Paul Rudd got in the cage, and now Ant Man will never be the same. Head to 5:45 in the clip below to learn all about National Treasure 3: Tea Bagging the Magna Carta.
(Also, THE SEASON OF GLASS OF SOY MILK COLIN JOST IS NOW OVER. YAY!)
I like Colin Jost because he is incredibly attractive and that’s it. Tonigjht, he was actually funny. Well done sir.
Yeah, I didn’t think he was that bad in this’n.
Just a quick reminder of how awesome Weekend Update used to be: [www.liveleak.com]
Maya Rudolph, Seth Myers, Bill Hader, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Kristin Wiig, Fred Armisen, 2 Chainz, plus Tatiana Maslany and Pharrell in the digital short. Do you think Brooks Wheelan even bothered coming in this week?
Yes! I always found Seth really smug and intolerable and then I saw THIS GUY.