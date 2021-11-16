There’s not much that the internet agrees on, but Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive by People was greeted with near-universal enthusiasm. Paul Rudd might be the only person who can unite us all. The loudest voice of dissent came from the New York Post, which days before had proclaimed that Rudd’s Marvel co-star Chris Evans would receive the sexy title for 2021 and then wrote a hit piece against Rudd.

“Paul Rudd has been dubbed People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. I think I speak for many women out there when I say — huh?” the article begins. The author later writes, “Then again, perhaps, the choice is a sign of our troubling times. If you, like me, lie awake in bed at night, worrying about the ravages of COVID-19 and climate change (to name a few), then perhaps you’re also looking for solace instead of excitement…”

I’m not sure what that has to do with Paul Rudd, but sure.

The Ghostbusters Afterlife actor returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, where he was asked about the New York Post‘s coverage. “Hey, that might be the first thing I ever read in the New York Post that I agree with. That is not fake news,” Rudd joked. You can watch the rest of his The Late Show interview above.