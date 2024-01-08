Pedro Pascal is up for Best Actor – Television Series Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes. If he wins, maybe he’ll explain what happened to his arm (UPDATE: he didn’t win, but he did get a shout-out from Kieran Culkin).

The Last of Us star was recently spotted with his right arm in a sling. He hasn’t publicly commented on the injury, but production on season two of The Last of Us hasn’t happened yet. Maybe Gladiator 2?

Pedro Pascal wears a sling to the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mOUX7ynuLS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

“It’s kind of fun to have the permission to feel everything, contain it, or express it,” Pascal told Beef‘s Steven Yeun in a conversation for Variety. “Something that occurred to me when you were talking about process is how lonely it can be. With age, in some instances, I’ve gotten kind of scared. I can feel like I’m not in it, and I don’t know how to get in it, and I don’t know what I need to do to get in it, other than just breathe, not bail, let all the feelings be and be present.

The other actors nominated in the same category as Pascal and winner Culkin were Brian Cox for Succession, Gary Oldman for binge favorite Slow Horses, Jeremy Strong for Succession, and Dominic West for The Crown.

