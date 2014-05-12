‘Penny Dreadful’ Isn’t Very Scary, But It Is Pretty Fun

Last night, Showtime rolled out a new, lavish supernatural thriller, Penny Dreadful. On paper, it reads like a knock-off of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen… but on screen it’s something far different and a lot more promising.
John Logan’s story is set in 1800s London, and centers around a cast of Victorian misfits. There’s Malcolm Murray, explorer and adventurer, not to mention father of one Mina Murray; Vanessa Ives, a psychic with vaguely defined powers and some sort of Satanic ties she’s desperate to be rid of; Ethan Chandler, a Wild West showman who’s probably a werewolf; and Victor Frankenstein, who the show spends a ridiculously long time trying to string us along pretending he’s someone else.
The pilot has flaws: The big reveal in the final scene is, uh, Frankenstein’s name, and anybody who’s seen a horror movie has that pegged from his amusingly morbid introduction. Similarly, the mysteries are either too specific or too vague; either Hartnett is a werewolf or he’s hunting one, for example. But there’s still quite a lot to recommend this show.
John Logan’s script actually feels a lot like an updated Victorian adventure novel, for better and for worse. There are points where it’s overwritten; at least three times the characters repeat a question back at each other. But it’s hard not to get into the swing of things, especially when the show gets gory or physical, which it’s willing to do quite often.
Speaking of which, Bayona isn’t holding anything back, but he’s not using anything just to have it, either. The “mature content” of cable isn’t thick and fast, but that makes it far more effective when, say, Timothy Dalton decides to jam a meathook through a vampire’s face. Although admittedly the show has a somewhat odd fascination with Rory Kinnear’s crotch; you’ll see a lot of it.
Helping considerably is the cast. Dalton, Eva Green, and Josh Hartnett all stand out. Green pulls off the spooky, otherworldly vibe the show needs, Dalton can deliver even the silliest lines with gravitas, and Hartnett underplays his role well. You buy him as both an action hero and a guy with a dark past.
It’s not going to challenge Hannibal for its crown as Best Horror Series on TV anytime soon, but Penny Dreadful is a fairly rousing little adventure in its own right. Check out the pilot right here and see if you agree.
It’s pretty but ultimately hollow. The last few minutes were the best part of the episode. I’ll watch a couple more to see if it picks up.
Pretty much exactly what I was gonna say.
I feel like @charliee makes a point that could be said about 90% of Showtime shows. They all tend to look great, but are pretty shallow and of little consequence the more you watch them.
I thought it was a decent start. Dalton, Eva Green and the guy playing Frankenstein all brought their A-games. Frankenstein’s monologue about science in the explorer’s club was especially boss. Not to mention I would do ungodly things to Eva Green.
I was sold around the time James Bond kneed a vampire in the balls.
Dude looks DAMN good for a 70 year old. He went HAM in that opium den dungeon.
Also, the opening where Eva Green prays, and a spider crawls up her hands and goes “F*** YOU, I’M A SPIDER.”
The scene at the end of the episode, where the Creature is gazing at Frankenstein… I know it was trying too hard and that usually turns me right off but somehow it worked for me. I dunno- despite it all being earnest and obvious it’s still really effective.
That was rather well-played, I must admit.
Better than or worse than Sleepy Hollow?
Better.
About equal in my view, although Sleepy Hollow is a bit more effortless.
It’s doing something altogether different than Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is preposterous and it knows this and runs with it anyway. Penny Dreadful is pretending it’s not preposterous, and it may convince me in the end that it’s not.
Where were you getting the Josh Hartnett is a werewolf from? Am I missing something?
Eva Green mentioned that his clothes were new, but had been torn and ripped numerous times as if to say that he had torn out of them while transforming a few times. Also he looked guilty while gazing at the scene of the brutal Jack the Ripper style murder like he had something to do with it.
Yeah… still not seeing it either.
Though I doubt his character is simply “American dude that shoots good”.
He travels a lot, he used to be well-off but has come down in station, and he’s got no reason to A) know about those murders let alone B) stand there staring at what happened.
Either he’s a werewolf, or he’s using his Wild West show as a cover for hunting a werewolf.
Come on Dan… A and B are not characteristics of or scream out “werewolf” to me.
More appropriately, real tells would be like a shot of him looking at the moon all pensive or carrying a bunch of silver bullets around in his dead sister’s bonnet.
Nothing that happened on that episode should have led you to draw those conclusions.
It’s only the first episode.
@BurnsyFan66 This is not going to be a show we love for its thrilling plot twists.
Ah, that makes more sense now. My brother said there was kind of a “tell” in episode 2 for him being a werewolf. Looks like it’s on the Showtime app so I might have to check it out.
@Dan Seitz yeah, you’re right. Probably shouldn’t expect too much from this show.
But if it has a chance to right the wrongs of League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, I’m on board!
Took me longer than probably most viewers to figure out that was Frankenstein (got it at the beginning of the final scene), because I had forgotten somewhat that the show’s dealing with all these established characters. Even so, I wished they hadn’t made him say his full name at the end. That sort of undercut what was otherwise an excellent scene. I also never got any sense that Hartnett was a werewolf; why do you think that? And I’ve never seen/read Bram Stoker’s Dracula, so I didn’t know Murray was an established surname.
Anyway, wasn’t crazy about it, was unable to care about much that happened or any of the characters besides Vanessa (more because of Eva Green’s performance than the actual writing). I can definitely imagine getting invested in Frankenstein, but that’s a pending development. Didn’t give a shit about Dalton’s character or quest, and since that seems to sort of be a central macguffin, that could be a problem. But we’ll see. The Egyptologist was a lot of fun.
Also, off-topic, but wow, Californication has really gotten unbearably douchey. It’s always had a bit of that going on, of course, but it’s been turned up to 11 or 12 this season. And what a disappointment that they finally wrote-out Hank’s annoying daughter, only to replace her with a schlubby son who’s so lame he’s like the Hot Pie to her Arya.
It’s like a douchey song that’s stuck on repeat.
This season it’s Hank and a crazy rock star. This season it’s Hank and a crazy rapper. This season it’s Hank and a crazy producer. And on and on. Same character and storylines shoved in various (but the same) plots.
I still watch it though.
Yeah, Hank has been running around with assholes for a few years now. But the part that bothers me most about this season is how he keeps on saying his son’s a “great kid” and shit. Becca was annoying and plot-devicey, but she still managed to seem like a good, cool person most of the time. But at no point this season has Levon (ugh) been anything more than a complete and utter tool.
Yup. I genuinely enjoyed the first few seasons of Californication, but it’s been spiraling down for a while. This season is pretty much rock bottom for me. I keep watching because I guess I have a habit of doing so, but it’s just… ugh. Not fun. And I hate that new kid. He’s the show’s Cousin Oliver.
I was somewhat underwhelmed by the pilot, but they put the second episode up on Showtime Anytime last night, and it’s a lot better, imo. Really starts delving into the whole “everyone has a dark secret” stuff that they’ve been talking about for this show.
Me likey Billie Piper. Me no see her though, me miss her?
It’s probably not going to have to challenge Hannibal, though I guess we’ll find out if it’s cancelled later this week.
What, Hannibal? It’s good to go, it got renewed last week. As for this, we probably won’t know until a few episodes come out.
Well its on Showtime so they can get really brutal wit the visuals but we I know if Hannibal was @ least on FX we could get sum xtra gore & nudity it wouldn’t touch it. Enjoyed the 1st epi though
Did Showtime only show one episode last night? There were two episodes On Demand. I liked the second episode even more than the first.
I’m seeing that’s a theme… I’ll check this second episode out tonight!
Showtime usually puts the next week’s episode out on Monday after the last one. So Monday after ep 1, ep 2 is on demand. I don’t think they did that for Homeland or Dexter but they’ve done it for Californication and other shows
I liked that Showtime put it up for free online. I mean, I was gonna watch it there anyway. Might as well make it on your site.
Second episode was awesome! Well, the end of it anyway… I like where this show is going.
Yup, great fun. The Egyptologist stole it but the ramped up sexuality with Dorian Gray introduced actually surprised. I kind of like how the main characters are only fleetingly interacting so far.
I’ll pretty much watch anything with Eva Green in it. It’s baffling to me that she’s not a huge movie star.
Well, she’s got two major movies coming out this year: 300: Rise of An Empire was a hit and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For is probably going to do pretty well too.
For real. I hadn’t seen her in much, but from this show alone you can tell she has the talent and looks for do great things.
I shall have many friends. 10 friends, I shall have more than 10.
That scene was emotionally devastating. I didn’t realize how invested I had become in Proteus.
Also, I was legitimately not expecting that sort of twist.
Too bad…
pince-nez
… he had to split
this guy [commons.wikimedia.org] cranks out “Won’t Get Fooled Again” on his organ.
Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology
I’m all on board with this show. I enjoyed the first episode… specifically the first 20 minutes or so. But after episode 2 (and especially the end) I’m looking forward to next week’s episode more than any other show’s, save perhaps GoT.
Agreed with everyone else. Episode 2 was on point. And Ethan is totally a werewolf.