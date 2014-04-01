Peter Dinklage Watched Your Red Wedding Reaction Videos, And He Took Great Pleasure In Your Misery

The always charming Peter Dinklage stopped by The Daily Show last night to talk all things Game of Thrones and X-Men: Days of Future Past with Jon Stewart.

Watch below as Dinklage opens up about the spoiler-centric nature of his two projects (and the entertaining method the Game of Thrones crew employs to prevent cameras/phones on set), the pleasure he took in watching your Red Wedding reaction videos, and (of course) that magnificent flowing mane of his.

