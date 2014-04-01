Peter Dinklage Watched Your Red Wedding Reaction Videos, And He Took Great Pleasure In Your Misery

The always charming Peter Dinklage stopped by The Daily Show last night to talk all things Game of Thrones and X-Men: Days of Future Past with Jon Stewart.
Watch below as Dinklage opens up about the spoiler-centric nature of his two projects (and the entertaining method the Game of Thrones crew employs to prevent cameras/phones on set), the pleasure he took in watching your Red Wedding reaction videos, and (of course) that magnificent flowing mane of his.
I’ve seen ol Peter doing the media circuit enough times to realize he fucking hates this shit.
He should just grow up already.
That is an impressive outfit the Dink has put together.
God, Dinklage looks miserable. But he’s a damn delight. So excited for the premiere!
is that how you see him? because I thought he looks “badass” and “cool” taking it free like this. is this something for the dudes only?
Stewbeef probably had to call upon all of his restraint to comment about finally being taller than his guest.
I just rewatched season 3 this weekend. That episode is still a bit jarring even after seeing it already.
Peter Dinklage is the anti-Stringer Bell. I don’t buy his American accent.
“I’m not that much older than you, am I?” “Yeah, I think so.”
Great response.
<3 him.