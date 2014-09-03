Phil Robertson Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Knows How Obama Should Handle ISIS: ‘Convert Them Or Kill Them’

It’s by now no secret that a tenet of radical Islamic groups is, essentially, “convert or die.” When it comes to people who hold other religious beliefs, their view is that people need to adapt to their way of thinking or be exterminated.
That said, last night Sean Hannity had noted homophobe/reality TV star Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty on his show to discuss how the U.S. government should handle ISIS, because of course. And what advice would the “Christian” patriarch of the Robertson family give President Obama on ISIS?
“In this case, you either have to convert them, which I think would be next to impossible,” Robertson said. “I’m just saying convert them or kill them — one or the other.”
And the world spins madly on.
And just in case you were wondering, the two screengrabs above are not taken from Idiocracy, though they probably could be.
Because the obvious solution to radical Islamic fanaticism is radical Christian fanaticism #Murica
Or you could just give them a reality show to drool out their retardation to a mass audience and they’ll be too focused on their brand to pay any attention to the actual tenets of their religion anymore. I’ve seen it work before…
At least it’s a strategy
How much of a strategy? Like 12% of a strategy?
The only time I’d watch anything with Phil Robertson is if he was in an ISIS beheading video.
Obama should convert ISIS to *what*? Stoner Muslims that love golf and are really good at fundraising?
It’s a small but powerful lobby.
Phil Robertson also endorsed child brides back in 2009 per RawStory [tinyurl.com]:
“You got to marry these girls when they are about 15 or 16, they’ll pick your ducks. You need to check with mom and dad about that of course.”
Why should we listen to Phil anyways, he’s not wearing a damn flag pin!
Well, that is the face (at least beard and jaunty hat) of radical Islam. The duck people, they confuse me.
So…just kill them, then.
People (rednecks) still watch Duck Dynasty? I ask because there’s an awful lot of their merch in the clearance section of my local Walmart.
I’d bet that being in clearance is a good indicator of waning popularity. Let’s hope.
Also, that true American hero, Vladimir Putin, would know what to do.
Wait, I thought ISIS was the zealots who were telling christians to convert or die… LOL IS THIS OPPOSITE DAY?
As Jon Stewart has pointed out before, the Duck Dynasty guys and radical Islamists don’t look that different.
In Jon Stewarts World unpopular opinions are no different than bombings and be-headings?
@Bawk Which issue does Phil Robertson disagree with ISIS on other than “your religion isn’t my religion”?
@Bawk He also said “looked like”, not acted the dame
Cajun, where exactly are you going with this? Who comes out on top in this, the radical christian who wants to kill the radical muslims who want to kill every american, or vice versa. Who exactly has the moral high ground in this, the radical muslims who want to kill every american? that seems to be what you are implying.
I’d say ISIS is alot worse than Phil Robertson. He has a shitty TV show and says some dumb things on Hannity, but he’s not going around kidnapping teenagers and beheading people.
But the ducks…. THINK OF THE DUCKS YOU CRUEL MONSTER!!!!!
Maybe the people who understand that religion has been used as a tool of oppression and force of manipulation for, oh I don’t know, literally all of written history.
There’s a radical concept.
“racist idiot makes racist idiotic comments on news program known for airing racist idiots”
This is news?
Hell, I was shocked he said convert. Most conservatives like to scream “TURN THE MIDDLE EAST INTO A GLASS FACTORY!”
A glass factory would provide much needed jobs.
Noted Racist Says Something Ignorant on TV.
you know he’d make it a lot easier to do just that if he made a muslim call
You know, this would be much easier if the Christian God and the Muslim God just fought this thing out for themselves.
I’m imagining god punching himself in the face while saying “Stop hitting yourself. Why are you hitting yourself?”
While the Holy Ghost and Jesus watched?
Is there a third option for these ISIS guys? Distract them with jingly keys?
Try the approach that worked for the early Americans….. Give them blankets.
You’d have a point if he was said that about all Muslims.
But he was referring to a group of beheading, gang-raping psychopaths that has already murdered two American citizens and threatened attacks on the U.S. mainland.
Wanting to destroy ISIS is a pretty rational position to take.
I think the main point of the article is the irony of someone saying the only way to deal with an evil organization who use convert or die as a catch phrase is by behaving just like them. That’s sort of like saying you’re going to help an alcoholic by getting drunk with them.
Yea I happened to see this on last night and watched it for a few seconds, nightmare fuel.
I’ve said it before…without the protections of the Supreme Court, there are big swaths of this country in the Mid-West and South that would look EXACTLY like the worst parts of the Middle East….the only difference is the beards (and apparently in some areas the beard thing would be the same too).
These areas keep chipping away at these protections and are trying to install Dominionism (and distracting from their efforts by instilling fear of potential Sharia Law taking hold….WHICH IS THE SAME DAMN THING)
Love that idea that you can only prevent religious totalitarianism is to install religious totalitarianism. The the left wing idea of just appeasing everyone doesn’t seem to work at all either. Its almost as if a more moderate approach that actually takes facts and how the world really works into account might be more useful than a left wing versus right wing pissing contest.
Appeasing everyone works when closed-minded people understand that things other people do that have no effect on them isn’t harming or infringing on their rights.
The problem is people seem to think that not being able to force their will or religion on others is somehow infringing on their rights.
The issue here is that it is absolutely impossible to appease everyone. Those close minded people are in the wrong but they still exist.
The real problem with this world is that somewhere along the line people convinced themselves that compromise and moderation were weakness. Don’t get me wrong, they’re are many areas in which standing your ground and not bending is needed but most of the time you need to just accept that you have to give to get.
It’s hard to compromise when you believe you have a monopoly on the single truth of the world. Throw in the stakes of eternal life and no, people aren’t going to be willing to sit around the roundtable and hash out ideas.
Or everyone could just realize that religion is total bullshit and they should all stop killing each other in a fight over which version of the fairy tale is the exact right one.
What else are you going to do with your time when you’ve banned almost all forms of entertainment and education….you know….in the name of religion?
Religion is often an excuse but rarely the actual cause of war. For instance, everyone likes to blame religion for the crusades despite the fact that it was just used as an excuse to claim land right in the middle of what was at the time, the world’s most profitable trade route.
Getting rid of Religion is like getting rid of War. Only way is to kill everyone so there is none left. As long as there are (at least) 2 people on this earth there will be conflict and religion.
Matthew 10:34 (Jesus words)
34 “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. 35 For I have come to turn
“‘a man against his father,
a daughter against her mother,
a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law—
36 a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.’[c]
@trollsoharduniversity
No True Christian™ would believe that
Ecclesiastes 7:18 talks about a reach around.
Look it up.
Convert the ISIS or kill them makes perfect sense and is not hypocritical …. Because the ISIS and other radical jihadist muslim groups have sworn to your death already. You must convert to Islam or die. Since that is their stance it leaves no other choice. They must convert to a non-violent religion (or forsake radical Islam) or they must die. Unless you just want to die. Phil’s right.
Seriously, who is shocked by this? He is only saying what is consistent with his thinking. And what is consistent with most fundamentalist believers of any religions.
So when people take their scripture *too* literally, they become dangerous toxins to humanity and the greater global populace.
Maybe that’s because these religions were authored in the Bronze Age, but what do I know? I’ve only read the books. God hasn’t spoken to me yet.
@Bostjan Snachbar The problem might start when God starts directly speaking to you.
Sounds like he’s got it all though out. So he’s already purchased his plane ticket and will be heading over to the Middle East pretty soon, right?
No? Just another ‘murican bad ass who likes to talk alot? I’m shocked.
Religious idiots. The whole lot. You are the dumbest motherfuckers on two legs.
Rage noted
PRESIDENT OBAMA NEEDS TO JUST DO IT LIKE NIKE SAYS.SEND A FLEET OF SMART DRONES TO WIPE OUT ISIS.FOLLOWED BY F16 FIGHTERS AND THEN BY TROOPS ON FOOT TO KILL ANYTHING LEFT.AND IF THAT DOESNT WORK DROP THE BOMB.
WHATEVER IT TAKES JUST DO IT.