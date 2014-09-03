Phil Robertson Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Knows How Obama Should Handle ISIS: ‘Convert Them Or Kill Them’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s by now no secret that a tenet of radical Islamic groups is, essentially, “convert or die.” When it comes to people who hold other religious beliefs, their view is that people need to adapt to their way of thinking or be exterminated.

That said, last night Sean Hannity had noted homophobe/reality TV star Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty on his show to discuss how the U.S. government should handle ISIS, because of course. And what advice would the “Christian” patriarch of the Robertson family give President Obama on ISIS?

“In this case, you either have to convert them, which I think would be next to impossible,” Robertson said. “I’m just saying convert them or kill them — one or the other.”

And the world spins madly on.

And just in case you were wondering, the two screengrabs above are not taken from Idiocracy, though they probably could be.