A Philadelphia Brewery Is Making A 'Walking Dead'-Inspired Beer Brewed With Real Brains

Philadelphia’s Dock Street Brewery is rolling out a brand new beer inspired by The Walking Dead this weekend, just in time for the show’s Season 4 finale. That’s nice. Also of note: the beer contains brains. Real brains. Goat brains. Smoked goat brains. Jesus.

Explain yourselves, Dock Street Brewery.

Dock Street Walker (7.2% ABV) is an American Pale Stout, brewed with substantial amounts of malted wheat, oats, and flaked barley for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. Fuggle hops provide delicate, earthy notes, while the cranberries create a sinister, bloody hue, and a slight tartness. The pre-sparge-brain-addition provides the beer with intriguing, subtle smoke notes. In true walker fashion, don’t be surprised if its head doesn’t hang around forever. […] Gourmet mushrooms and potentially hallucinogenic herbs are one thing … but smoked brains? Believe it or not, much of the world considered brain to be a true delicacy Think Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but not ridiculous. Many also believe that using every part of the animal not only increases and encourages sustainability, but also honors the animal’s life and death. [Dock Street Brewery]

And really, what better way to honor the life and death of the noble goat than to glug down smoked remnants of its thinker while watching the season finale of a pulpy zombie show in a crowded Pennsylvania bar on a Sunday night in late March? It’s the tribute we all deserve.

But anyway, more importantly, the newest member of the UPROXX team, Stacey Ritzen, lives just a few blocks away from Dock Street Brewery, and we’re all currently trying to peer pressure her into trying this beer. Expect a full report.