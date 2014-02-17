Philadelphia’s NBC Affliate Found The Perfect Man On The Street To Ask About The Winter Weather

Editor-at-Large
02.17.14 2 Comments

It has snowed pretty much once a week since before Christmas here in the greater Philadelphia area. That was, of course, until we got two substantial storms in the past five days (something like a foot last Thursday, then another 3-6 over the weekend) with the promise of another 2-4 inches tonight into tomorrow. The whole thing has just gotten ridiculous, leaving many in the meteorological community struggling to explain why this winter has been so much worse than the ones from previous years. Luckily, Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate was on the case this weekend, as you can see from the above screencap. Looks like we should have this figured out pretty soon, guys.

In fact, I know just who to interview next.

Source: @dhm

Around The Web

TAGSfunny chyronslocal newsSnow

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP