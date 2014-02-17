Philadelphia’s NBC Affliate Found The Perfect Man On The Street To Ask About The Winter Weather

It has snowed pretty much once a week since before Christmas here in the greater Philadelphia area. That was, of course, until we got two substantial storms in the past five days (something like a foot last Thursday, then another 3-6 over the weekend) with the promise of another 2-4 inches tonight into tomorrow. The whole thing has just gotten ridiculous, leaving many in the meteorological community struggling to explain why this winter has been so much worse than the ones from previous years. Luckily, Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate was on the case this weekend, as you can see from the above screencap. Looks like we should have this figured out pretty soon, guys.

In fact, I know just who to interview next.

Source: @dhm