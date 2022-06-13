Philip Baker Hall was a great actor — a theater god who didn’t do his first movie until he was almost 40, who didn’t get his first big role until he was over 50, and who only became a big name when he was pushing 70. When word of his passing at 90 years old broke on Monday, people remembered his incredible turns in films like Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia (all for Paul Thomas Anderson), as well as Say Anything…, Zodiac, Argo, and so many more. Some pointed to the one-man film Secret Honor, in which he played Richard Nixon having a 90-minute meltdown.

To many, though, Hall’s most beloved work came on the small screen. In 1991, he appeared on Seinfeld on the Season 3 episode “The Library” — one of the show’s best — in which Jerry learns he has a mysterious outstanding fine at the New York Public Library. At one point he’s visited by the NYPL’s investigations officer, who’s actually named Lt. Bookman and who’s played by Hall. It’s maybe the series’ best scene. Part of the reason is that Hall plays him as a hard-boiled detective out of ‘40s pulp fiction, all rapid-fire accusations punctuated by dramatic finger-pointing. Seinfeld himself looks like he’s struggling not to laugh.

Hall’s passing led many on social media to share the clip, or to simply fawn over, as Patton Oswalt put it, “hands down, the greatest guest spot in a sitcom, ever.”

This is, hands down, the greatest guest spot in a sitcom, ever. RIP Philip Baker Hall https://t.co/qKL4cpdtYX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2022

Heartbreaking news. I know a lot of folks will (rightfully) cite his film work, but I was just watching his episode of Seinfeld last night and I maintain that Philip Baker Hall’s Mr Bookman is one of my favorite things in the entirety of the show. RIP. https://t.co/xTmU4qMjE7 pic.twitter.com/rd2LRnRI87 — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) June 13, 2022

RIP Philip Baker Hall, regarded by many as the greatest one-episode Seinfeld guest star – Mr. Bookman – The Library Cop. He stole every scene with his brilliant deadpan comedic approach. The Seinfeld community sends our prayers to his family and loved ones.🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bBP0UEpFjV — This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) June 13, 2022

RIP Philip Baker Hall aka Mr. Bookman

pic.twitter.com/lW5LC5bDOz — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 13, 2022

Rest in peace, Philip Baker Hall. The man did so much great work, but I'll always love him as Mr. Bookman, the Library Cop from SEINFELD pic.twitter.com/c3ypg3jczn — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 13, 2022

Who else could portray a library worker, and steal the whole show right out from under the main character? RIP Mr Bookman 😞 pic.twitter.com/z04nHZgSHX — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) June 13, 2022

RIP Phillip baker hall aka Lt Bookman pic.twitter.com/V8WjpbS2e6 — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) June 13, 2022

Bookman, the library cop was the greatest one off character on Seinfeld by far.

RIP. https://t.co/83714vtKLY — Andy Espresso (@RelocationBoss) June 13, 2022

Philip Baker Hall should have won an Emmy for playing Lt. Joe Bookman, library cop. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pyoaQGiceh — RJ City (@RJCity1) June 13, 2022

Some shared the clip of Hall popping up on another Larry David program, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

RIP Philip Baker Hall—such a talented physical performer, instant pleasure to see him on screen. His psychological unraveling in Curb as Larry’s Dr. Morrison is up there with Mr. Bookman. https://t.co/g6UlhiLqTv — Zachary Zahos (@zzahos) June 13, 2022

And others shared Hall’s incredible work in other films, often as a scene-stealing character actor, and in too few (Secret Honor, Hard Eight) as the lead

The perfect character actor. Instantly recognizable yet perfectly suited to a billion types of roles. Magnolia, Dogville, Zodiac, too many movies to count, but obviously Bookman the library cop comes to mind. https://t.co/spyeVpb51M — Joe Reid (@joereid) June 13, 2022

Dear Philip Baker Hall. In the sadness of your passing I remember "Boogie Nights" Magnolia" and dozens of other wonderful quirky roles you mastered, – laughter once again breaks out at your unforgettable Mr. Bookman. Job well done, sir! #OTD #RIP #seinfeld #mrbookman pic.twitter.com/8uD47UnI7U — Noirchick In Old Hollywood (@Noirchick1) June 13, 2022

One great little Hall role is the cynical private investigator in THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY— basically Bookman the library cop in a Hitchcockian context, but less perceptive than his seen-it-all shtick implies. He doesn't expose Tom but obliviously seals his victory. Good casting. — Adam Nayman (@brofromanother) June 13, 2022

"I'm not a complicated man. I like cinema. In particular, I like to see people fucking on film. But, I don't want to win an Oscar and I don't want to re-invent the wheel. I like simple pleasures, like butter in my ass and lollipops in my mouth." RIP Philip Baker Hall pic.twitter.com/2jefXZ5rkh — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) June 13, 2022

Never not good. RIP, Philip Baker Hall. https://t.co/SD44tgAk6E — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 13, 2022

philip baker hall, your favorite actor's favorite actor. a legend. pic.twitter.com/vk48px7V9e — catarina. (@cacmrg) June 13, 2022

RIP Philip Baker Hall what a career. The Floyd/Jack scene in Boogie Nights and the Sidney/Serrano stuff in Midnight Run are my personal favs but there was so much more. He always stood out. Man I liked that guy. Absolutely beloved on the @TheRewatchables. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 13, 2022

You can watch Hall’s astonishing work on Seinfeld in the video above. Rest in peace, Philip Baker Hall.